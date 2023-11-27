The Hack To Quickly Soften Butter Is As Easy As Cutting It Up

You're ready to make amazing homemade chocolate chip cookies and, practicing mise en place, you've got all your ingredients measured and set out. When you reread the recipe, you realize it calls for softened butter, not the cold, hard stick fresh from your fridge. Before you fret and scrap your baking adventure, we've got the hack for you to soften butter quickly, and it's as easy as cutting it up.

The hack is simple. Grab a butter knife or bench knife and transfer the butter to a stable surface or cutting board. Then, cut it into small, even pieces, like slices or cubes. Cutting the butter into smaller pieces and leaving them on the counter will significantly expedite its softening process. The smaller pieces each have their surface areas exposed to room temperature warmth, compared to an intact stick of butter. In about 20 minutes or so, the butter will soften nicely and be ready for you to cream with sugar to make your perfect cookies. This quick fix is efficient, and you don't risk melting the butter like you would if you popped it into the microwave or a warm oven.