10 Common Propane Grilling Mistakes You Need To Stop Making

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Charcoal will always have its fans, but gas grills are overwhelmingly America's choice, accounting for about 60% of U.S. sales. It's hard to argue with the convenience of modern gas grills: They ignite at the push of a button and shut off again at the turn of a dial; there's no waiting, no ash, and no mound of hot coals to dispose of afterward. And, with prices starting at under $100, there's a gas grill for every budget.

You can even find smart grills from established brands and innovative newcomers that let you monitor — sometimes even set and control — heat and doneness remotely, from your phone. But that base-level ease of use can lead to overconfidence and poor results if you don't understand the ins and outs of working with your gas grill.

I'm a trained chef and longtime griller myself, and I've learned a lot (often the hard way) from grilling on everything from tiny portables to those table-sized grills caterers use. Let me tell you about 10 common grilling mistakes I see all the time, and how you can avoid them.