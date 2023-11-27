The Biggest Cake Mistake You're Making Is Checking It Too Often

We know how the temptation to frequently open the oven door for a quick check tests a baker's patience. Understanding the impact of this habit is crucial for preventing unsightly collapsed cakes and uneven baking. A simple fix is to, one, trust the baking process and resist the temptation to open the oven door while your cake is cooking continuously. The second fix is to utilize the oven light and window to monitor your cake's progress. Using the light allows you to visually check the cake without opening the oven's door. A third way to check your cake is to trust your nose. If something smells like it's burning in the oven, it is burning, and your cake will be overbaked.

If opening the oven is absolutely necessary, like turning the pan, do so briefly and gently. Remember that your cake's structure is still setting during the first two-thirds of the baking time. You don't want to disrupt it during this time.

With this advice, you now know how to avoid the biggest cake mistake and stop yourself from frequently checking the oven. A change in your strategy and a little patience ultimately will help ensure your cakes rise to the occasion every time.