You're Probably Forgetting To Clean These Hidden Parts Of Your Grill

The best time to clean your grill for seamless summer barbecues is right after you use it, but you should also give it a deep clean every year to tackle buildup on internal parts. While most people understand the importance of regularly cleaning the grill grates and other visible parts on their backyard barbecue grill, many neglect to clean the more hidden components. These parts can develop a buildup of grease, oil, ash, and other cooking residues over time. Depending on how often you use your grill, you should commit to a deep cleaning each season, or before you fire it up for your first barbecue. This will give you a chance to inspect all components, test their safety and performance, and remove potentially hazardous buildup from internal elements.

The most important parts to focus on when deep cleaning a gas, charcoal, or pellet grill are the heat plates (aka Flavorizer Bars), Venturi tubes, spider guard, regulator, burner tubes, igniter, drip pan or grease tray, and ash catcher. Neglecting to deep clean can increase the risk of premature wear and tear, degradation of crucial components, and costly repairs. You may even be at risk of critical safety issues, like grease fires or flare-ups, exposure to carcinogens, contamination caused by old food debris, clogged or failing burners, rust and structural damage, and pest and rodent infestations. Follow these essential tips and tricks for deep cleaning your grill before your next summer cookout. Not only will your grill be sparkling clean and ready for anything you want to cook, but it will light faster and perform better, ensuring a successful barbecue.