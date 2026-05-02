This Easy Trick Gives Meat Unbeatable Caramelization Without A Sear Zone

When grilling with charcoal, there's a seemingly bottomless well of advice on techniques for arranging coals, honing temperature ranges, or getting a beautiful sear. Cooking on gas, however, requires a bit more creativity. While some gas grills have the ability to place meat at different distances from the flames (usually just to keep it warm), they don't always get quite close enough to create the rip-roaring heat needed for the best sear. A nifty trick that effectively adds a searing level to most gas grills is to remove the grills from their normal position and lay them directly on top of the flavorizer bars. This can get your meat a few inches closer to the actual flame, meaning a much more intense heat, and a more aggressive sear for faster caramelization.

The idea is to expose meat to more intense heat for a short period, whether searing meat before finishing it at a lower temperature, or doing a reverse sear. Many common gas grills are designed to max out around 500-550 degrees fahrenheit, meaning that achieving a healthy sear in the range of 400-450 degrees is certainly achievable. However, for those wanting to crank up the heat for a faster sear, this method can increase the intensity. It's also a useful hack if you've got a small grill that might struggle to get as hot as you'd like. For searing, there's almost no "too hot" with some chefs even searing steaks at 1,000 degrees for shorter times.