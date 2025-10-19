The Exact Temp To Aim For When Cooking Medium Steak

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cooking restaurant-quality steak at home can be a challenge for even experienced cooks, especially when it comes to achieving your perfect doneness, be that medium-well or medium-rare. We spoke with Aurele Berdoz, director of Food & Beverage for Café Maud, which has two locations in NYC, about cooking a steak to a perfect medium. When attempting to cook a steak to medium, Berdoz tells us that "the ideal internal temperature would be between 140 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit after resting." The key here is the phrase "after resting," meaning that this is the temperature the steak will eventually increase to as the residual heat continues to cook the steak after it leaves the pan. Berdoz advises that while the steak is still sizzling in the pan, "you should pull the meat off with an internal temperature of 135 degrees Fahrenheit."

The easiest way to ensure that you cook your steaks to a precise temperature is by using an instant-read meat thermometer, like the ThermoWorks Thermapen, a favorite amongst professional chefs. However if you don't have a meat thermometer, you're not completely out of luck. While not as accurate as a meat thermometer, Burdoz notes that "the finger test is a fine way to test the steak." While it does allow room for error, Burdoz says that the finger test "helps get a general idea of how far along the meat is." Similar to the finger test, which uses the softness of different hand positions to compare the doneness of meat, Gordon Ramsay has a different tip that involves your face.