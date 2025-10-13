The Searing Myth Everyone Still Believes About Pan Temperature

If you've ever seen a chef on television or a clip online talking about searing food, steaks in particular, you've likely heard them use the phrase "ripping hot" when referring to how hot the pan should be before searing. Ripping hot can mean letting the pan preheat on the stove over high heat or flame for a few minutes, sometimes even to the point where the pan or the oil starts smoking. While this ridiculously high temperature is great for busy steakhouses and Chinese woks, it's rarely necessary when cooking in your own home.

A hot pan is important for getting a good sear on meat, vegetables, cheese, and tofu, especially if it's a stainless steel pan, but the pan likely doesn't have to be as insanely hot as you might think. To achieve a Maillard reaction, which is the delicious browning that occurs when the sugars and proteins in food are heated, you only need to achieve a temperature above 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Once you reach much higher temperatures, that's when caramelization begins to occur as sugars heat, melt, and brown. The Maillard reaction is what you're looking to achieve when searing meat, not caramelization, so keeping temperatures moderate rather than ripping hot is perfect for steak and other meats. When a pan is too hot, it not only has the chance of overheating your cooking oil, but it can also lead to food that's simultaneously burnt on the outside and undercooked on the inside.