Is It Ever Okay To Clean Your Grill While It's Still Hot?

Cleaning your grill after each use is an essential grilling tip that can make your life a lot easier towards the end of barbecue season. Not cleaning it can lead to rapid deterioration of an often expensive item, and leaving your grill dirty can also ruin your steak and affect the way your food tastes over time, so it's important to keep up with routine maintenance. It's not as big of a pain as it may seem, though: For flat-top, charcoal, and gas grills, you can even clean your grill while it's still warm. In fact, this is the best time to do so as the heat naturally loosens debris and grease.

For a flat-top grill, scrape its warm surface to remove any leftover food, letting it fall into the grease trough. Wipe any remaining grease with a wet rag, but be sure to hold it with tongs to avoid getting burned. Once the grill is cool, you can season it by spreading a seasoning oil over the surface and then reheating it until it begins smoking. This will allow the oil to set and leave you with a shiny, non-stick surface.

Charcoal and gas grills can also be cleaned while still warm. Leave your gas grill on for a few minutes after grilling to loosen any remaining food. Then, turn it off and begin scraping the grates with a grill brush while it's still warm to remove food particles. When it's cooled down, use a spray bottle to spray an even coating of vegetable oil over the grates. Turn the grill back on to cook the oil onto the grates for about 30 minutes, and be prepared for even better tasting burgers next year.