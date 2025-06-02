This Is The Best Time To Clean Your Grill For Seamless Summer BBQs

As the frosts dissipate and the weather warms up, you may be looking forward to reuniting with your grill again. Whether you're a dedicated year-round griller or a seasonal summertime barbecuer, it's imperative to know how to keep your grill in the best condition so it will last you years to come while also producing the most delicious food possible. Not only is it okay to clean your grill while it's still hot, it's actually the best time. We spoke with Silvio Correa, grill master at Silvio's BBQ, for more insight on the ideal time to clean your grill.

"Best to clean right after cooking," Correa explains, noting that the grill will still be hot. "It makes scraping off grease and food residue a breeze, keeping your grill in top shape," he adds. The residual heat on the grill's surfaces, especially the often difficult-to-clean grates, aids in getting the leftover food and grime off before it has a chance to cool off and adhere itself further to the grill.

While it may sound like a chore you'd like to put off until after you've finished enjoying the spoils of your grilling labor, cleaning your grill immediately after use is much easier than waiting until it's cooled off. In fact, use the time while your meat rests to give your still piping hot grill a quick clean; that way, by the time the food is ready to be served, you're already done and don't have to deal with cleaning it afterward.