This Is The Best Time To Clean Your Grill For Seamless Summer BBQs
As the frosts dissipate and the weather warms up, you may be looking forward to reuniting with your grill again. Whether you're a dedicated year-round griller or a seasonal summertime barbecuer, it's imperative to know how to keep your grill in the best condition so it will last you years to come while also producing the most delicious food possible. Not only is it okay to clean your grill while it's still hot, it's actually the best time. We spoke with Silvio Correa, grill master at Silvio's BBQ, for more insight on the ideal time to clean your grill.
"Best to clean right after cooking," Correa explains, noting that the grill will still be hot. "It makes scraping off grease and food residue a breeze, keeping your grill in top shape," he adds. The residual heat on the grill's surfaces, especially the often difficult-to-clean grates, aids in getting the leftover food and grime off before it has a chance to cool off and adhere itself further to the grill.
While it may sound like a chore you'd like to put off until after you've finished enjoying the spoils of your grilling labor, cleaning your grill immediately after use is much easier than waiting until it's cooled off. In fact, use the time while your meat rests to give your still piping hot grill a quick clean; that way, by the time the food is ready to be served, you're already done and don't have to deal with cleaning it afterward.
A clean grill means a better cooking experience overall
For quick tips on basic day-to-day grilling, Correa recommends that you "brush the grates regularly while still warm," no matter how mild or intense of a mess is leftover after cooking. The grill master also advises home grillers to "empty the drip tray often to avoid grease buildup," as this can be extremely dangerous if left ignored and can cause a grease fire. Don't pour that leftover grease down your sink drain or directly into the trash, however, as there are much cleaner and safer ways to dispose of used cooking oils.
Additionally, Correa recommends that you "occasionally deep-clean [your grill] by soaking the grates in warm soapy water." If plain soap and water just can't cut through the grime left on your grill grates, try really deep-cleaning them with two basic ingredients that you likely already have in your kitchen: salt and vinegar.
Remember that, if it's your first time using your grill after a long hiatus, it's important to clean the outside too. You want to make sure all aspects of your grill are as clean as possible before using it to cook any food. For further advice, check out our essential tips and tricks for cleaning your grill, whether you use gas or charcoal, so you can get the most out of your summertime grilling.