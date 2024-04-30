Before Using Your Grill For The First Time This Year, Remember To Clean The Outside Too

Grill season is quickly approaching, which probably has you itching to light the match and set some charcoal ablaze. But your grill may not be as ready as you are. If you're smart, you'll have left your grill under a cover through the cold winter months to protect it from the elements — but that doesn't mean it's in the same condition as it was when you stored it last year. You probably know that you need to clean the interior of the grill again (and we have plenty of tips and tricks for cleaning your grill), but cleaning the outside is also important.

This is especially the case if you didn't finish off last year's grilling season with a deep scrub. Grilling can be surprisingly messy. Oil splatters everywhere, smoke pours out the side and sticks to the surface, and food gets stuck to your grill if you're not careful. You may have placed the cover on last year thinking everything was good to go, only to reveal a filthy monster when the cover comes back off.

Your grill's lifespan is going to be significantly extended if you take the time to keep it clean and the exterior is almost as important as the interior in that regard. If you don't clean it, whatever substance is coating the surface is going to cook alongside the food once you light your grill up. That could mean unpleasant smells, or, worse, you could permanently bake something onto the surface of your grill.