How To Clean Grill Grates With 2 Basic Ingredients

The mere idea of outdoor grilling gets tummies rumbling, regardless of the season. It's often considered a causal event, pulling in friends, family, and neighbors for catch-up conversations and smoky, char-marked deliciousness. However, without some forethought and grill attention, it can also carry intense maintenance and cleaning chores.

Fortunately, when it comes to cling-on grease and debris, tips for cleaning your grill abound. A pervasive misconception involves how to clean the grill grates, and here's a secret: You don't actually need special cleaners for your grill, especially not pricey chemical-based ones. Instead, one of the easiest ways to achieve whistle-clean grill grates requires only two common pantry items, ones likely perching on your kitchen shelf in full display: salt and vinegar.

Neither ingredient alters the taste of grilled meats and veggies or compromises food integrity by leaving behind residual chemicals. When working together, salt and vinegar serve as a natural degreaser, breaking down burnt food particles, sauce remnants, rust, and carbon deposits from grease and smoke. Those carbon deposits can give safe harbor to unhealthy bacteria while also causing uneven grill heat or damaging gas-grill components. To avoid these things, you'll need ordinary table salt and plain white vinegar, with ratios and procedures differing based on whether it's a quick spray-on approach or a longer submersion-style soak.