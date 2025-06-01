How To Easily Check Your Grill For Propane Leaks (It Only Takes A Minute)
As a grill enthusiast, you likely compared dozens of different types of grills and grill brands before finally making a purchase. If you chose a propane grill, it might be because you know that it's safer to grill with propane than with natural gas. However, while it is safer, there are still important precautions you should take to make sure your grill is operating properly, such as regularly checking for leaks.
Propane is a liquefied petroleum gas that is widely used because it burns clean, is easy to store, and is highly versatile and reliable. Despite all of the benefits, a propane leak can be incredibly dangerous. An undetected leak increases your risk of a fire, explosion, property damage, carbon monoxide poisoning, and injury or illness. Because propane is colorless and almost completely odorless, you might not notice a leak unless you are being proactive about checking regularly. It's important to understand how you should be storing your grill's propane tanks to ensure safety, the steps you should follow to check your grill for propane leaks, and what you should do if you find a leak.
Check for leaks seasonally or if your grill has been unused for a long time
Before starting your grill up for the season, you should check the amount of propane in your grill alongside your inspection for leaks. If your grill has been moved since it was last used or if your propane tank has been in storage for a long time, it's beneficial to check for leaks as well. Here's how to check your propane tank or grill for a leak:
- Put a mixture of dish soap or liquid soap and water into a spray bottle
- Turn off the propane tank
- Spray the soapy water onto all of the tank's connecting parts, including the hose connections, valve, regulator, and fittings
- Open the tank's valve slowly but do not turn the grill on
- Look for bubbles appearing at the connecting parts
If there is no evidence of a leak but you notice other warning signs of a propane leak — these include a hissing sound, skunky odor, a weak or small flame on your grill, or a propane tank that empties faster than usual — you should immediately turn off the tank and call your propane supplier to perform a professional leak test.
What to do if you find a propane leak
If you find a leak in your propane tank, you should turn the propane tank off right away. Next, make sure there isn't anything in the area that could ignite the leaking propane, such as open flames or a lit cigarette. Then safely ensure all people and pets evacuate the area. When you are away from your home, call the fire department or your propane company. Do not re-enter the area until it has been inspected by a professional. Do not ever use or refill a tank that has a leak or refill a single-use propane cylinder.
While there are other grilling tips and tricks you can use when planning your next barbecue, checking your propane tank for leaks is the one thing you should always do before using a cooking stove while camping or turning on your grill for a summer barbecue.