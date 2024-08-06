The One Thing You Should Always Do Before Using A Cooking Stove While Camping

Cooking dinner outside over an open flame and under a starry sky sounds dreamy, doesn't it? Even if we're cooking simple foods while camping, for some reason, the meals seem to taste better. Whether it be classic s'mores, fire-roasted veggies, or grilled brats, the special ingredient in each of these recipes is cooking outdoors. Packing and prepping all of the ingredients you need at home helps camping meals run smoothly, and so does ensuring that you know how to use your equipment! Being hungry and many miles away from the nearest restaurant is a quick way to take the magic out of camping, and that's why testing out your camping stove before heading out is so important.

There are a lot of camping cooking essentials to choose from, and camping stoves are intended to be relatively simple pieces of equipment to use. However, many styles exist, and not all of them work in the same way. Portable cooking gear ranges from compact single-burner stoves to multi-burner units complete with griddles. Every type of stove will need a propane or butane tank, and it's important to know which type your stove uses and what size tank fits. Larger units will burn through the fuel faster, and it's always smart to bring a few extra tanks just in case. Don't forget that you must be able to ignite the stove — so be sure to add a lighter or matches to your packing list.