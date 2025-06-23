How To Grill Thick Steaks So They're Perfectly Done Inside And Out
You can cook a thick-cut steak in a variety of ways, but nothing beats it fresh off the grill, especially if you plan to dine al fresco on a warm day. A caveat to grilling thicker cuts of steak is cooking it to your preferred temperature without burning the outside. An expertly grilled steak should have those charred, grilled marks on the outside while being juicy on the inside, after all. Steak is quite pricey these days, so to make sure you grill your ribeye or porterhouse properly, Tasting Table spoke with Robbie Shoults, third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse and owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898.
"The best way to get perfectly grilled thick steaks is to create two heat zones on your grill — in other words, have one side hotter than the other," he says. We've noted before that a two-zone grilling method pays off for foods like burgers and hot dogs, and the reasoning is the same for thick-cut steaks. "Put your steaks on the cool side first, close the lid, and let them cook until they reach about 135 degrees Fahrenheit [internally]," Shoults explains, noting how this keeps the meat warm without overcooking. "Once you hit your target temperature, move the steaks to the hot side and sear them for about a minute and a half on both sides." And if you're wondering, this technique can be applied to both charcoal and gas grills.
More tips for cooking and serving thick-cut steaks with the two-zone grilling method
To be clear, 135 degrees Fahrenheit is an ideal temperature for a medium-rare steak, but the center will still cook slightly while it's on the hot side. Then, you must also consider carryover cooking before you slice and serve. So, if you're a stickler for a true medium-rare steak, aim for a slightly lower temperature. The same rule applies if you want a medium-well steak (gasp!), which is done around 150 degrees Fahrenheit.
The two-zone cooking method is not the only step to expertly grilling thick-cut steaks like a tomahawk. "Let the steaks rest for about 10 minutes, and there you have it — the perfect steak," says Shoults. Just like chicken breasts or thinner steaks, resting allows the juices to redistribute so that they don't end up on the cutting board or plate. Otherwise, all of your effort will go to waste, and you might end up with dry steaks. For more advice, check out our 16 essential grilling tips and tricks, such as trimming the fat off those thick-cut steaks first.