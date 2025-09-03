The Easy Water Test That Checks Propane Levels In A Pinch

There is nothing more deflating during grill season than carrying a tray of burgers and hot dogs to the grill just to find that the propane is out. Propane tanks don't come with a fuel gauge, which makes it tricky to tell how much gas is left — especially if you haven't used the grill in a while. But there's a surprisingly simple trick (one of the most essential grill tips and tricks) that can help: the hot water test.

Here's how it works: Start by heating some water. It doesn't need to be boiling — hot tap water is usually sufficient — but if it is freshly boiled, handle it carefully. With the propane tank completely turned off and cool to the touch, pour the hot water slowly down the side. Then run your hand down the same side of the tank. The metal will feel warm everywhere there's air, but you'll hit a distinct cool zone where there's still liquid propane inside. Consider that temperature change your DIY fuel gauge. This effect occurs because propane absorbs heat, keeping the metal cooler in the areas it still touches. It's not exact, but it's surprisingly reliable and far more convenient than guessing.