Costco's June 2026 Products: Best Items To Buy This Month
While the best new Costco items of May 2026 might still be hanging around on warehouse shelves, it's officially time to make way for the chain's June lineup of never-before-seen goodies. Costco is ramping up its summer-themed selection with delicious thirst-quenching drinks, must-have barbecue and picnic staples, and fruity candies and desserts that will put a pep in your step even on the hottest day. With this handy shopping list of brand new products, you'll be all set to plunder through your local warehouse and nab the best finds before they sell out.
In addition to fun snacks, beverages, appetizers, and entrees, Costco is rolling out some premium kitchen products for June. From a stunning dinnerware set that your guests will "ooh" and "ahh" over to a handy tool that will help you cook pizza right on the grill, passionate home cooks will want to head to the warehouse soon for a serious culinary upgrade. The following items will undoubtedly fill your head (and therefore your shopping cart) with exciting ideas for warm-weather meals during the most social season of the year.
Gatorade Thirst Quencher, Liberty Variety Pack
As the weather heats up and outdoor activities become a part of our daily routines, hydrating, electrolyte-rich drinks like Gatorade become a must-buy. Now, Costco is selling an $18.99 Gatorade Thirst Quencher Liberty Variety Pack with eight bottles each of Glacier Cherry and Cool Blue flavors and 12 bottles of Fruit Punch (that's just 68¢ each). The drinks' American flag-inspired trio of colors screams Fourth of July, but this cost-effective pack will be useful all summer long.
Skittles Gummies, Variety Pack
Joining the list of Costco candies you haven't tried yet (but should!), the $16.89 Skittles Gummies Variety Pack is coming to warehouse shelves near you. Get set for birthday parties, road trips, movie nights, and your average afternoon snack cravings with three bags each of Original, Wild Berry, and Sour Skittles gummy mixes. You'll get to enjoy an exciting assortment of these chewy, soft, colorful bites all month long.
Kirkland Signature Shrimp Ceviche Salad
The Kirkland Signature Shrimp Ceviche Salad is Costco's latest deli dish, featuring juicy chilled shrimp with diced bell peppers, onions, cilantro, and lime wedges. Some shoppers have big opinions about this shrimp entree, saying it's not a true ceviche, but reviewers find it tangy, bright, and utterly delicious regardless. Sold in giant trays at $11.99 per pound, this salad makes for the most refreshing, effortless warm-weather meal.
Frosty Peach and Mango Fruit Shaped Ice Cream
Adorable, 3D fruit-shaped ice creams have been a viral social media sensation since 2025, and at last, you can pick up a 6-count case of Frosty Peach and Mango Fruit Shaped Ice Cream at Costco for $11.69, or about $1.95 each — other stores sell similar products for $3 to $5 each. With an ultra-realistic appearance, authentic fruity flavors, and a wonderfully creamy texture, these cooling treats will truly delight anyone who tastes them.
Peugeot Grill to Table Ceramic Pizza Stone
It's so worth investing in a pizza stone for restaurant-worthy pies, as the hot surface banishes sogginess and creates the most delectable crispy crusts. Costco's new $64.99 Peugeot Grill to Table Ceramic Pizza Stone helps you get there with an enameled finish that's grill- and oven-safe up to 750 degrees Fahrenheit, and even keeps pizza warm for up to 30 minutes. It's durable, effective, dishwasher-safe, and sure to produce your best pies ever.
Guayakí Organic Yerba Mate Tea, Variety Pack
Yerba mate, a unique South American herbal tea, has gained much popularity for its health-boosting qualities, and Costco members can now try it with the Guayakí Organic Yerba Mate Tea Variety Pack. This $28.99 case delivers four cans each of three popular Guayakí Yerba Mate flavors: Berry Lemonade, Peach Revival, and Bravo Mango. They offer 150 milligrams of plant-powered caffeine, zero grams of added sugars, and a potent dose of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Kirkland Signature Snacking Nuts, Variety Pack
If you can never decide between Costco's many Kirkland Signature nuts, the all-new, 30-count Kirkland Signature Snacking Nuts Variety Pack lets you enjoy three types in one for $21.99. With 10 sleeves each of salted and roasted peanuts, almonds, and cashews, this pack provides crunchy and addictive protein-packed snacks to fuel you through the day, whether you're hiking, biking, or just heading to work or school.
Denmark 16-piece Dinnerware Set
Paper plates may be convenient when hosting a summer party, but special occasions call for something more refined. Ditch the mismatched dishes with Costco's Denmark 16-piece Dinnerware Set, priced at a surprisingly affordable $46.99 or about $3 per dish. These gorgeously freckled blue or gray pieces are crafted from durable stoneware, making them both functional and beautiful. The whole set delivers four of each of dinner plates, salad plates, soup bowls, and cereal bowls.
Bloom Sparkling Energy Drink, Summer Splash
Costco's June beverage lineup is rounded out with a $21.49, 12-count pack of Bloom Sparkling Energy Drinks in a delicious Summer Splash (aka strawberry lemonade) flavor. Each can delivers 10 calories, zero grams of sugar, and 180 milligrams of plant-based caffeine derived from green coffee extract. Bloom won second place in Tasting Table's ranking of prebiotic and probiotic drink brands, so you know these sweet, tangy, and fruity refreshers will satisfy.
Korean BBQ Spam
One of Costco's most surprising June additions is this 48-ounce, $28.99 pack of Korean BBQ Flavored Spam, which infuses the pork with the tongue-tingling flavors of gochujang, soy sauce, and ginger. Sweet, slightly spicy, and packed with umami, Spam lovers will undoubtedly go gaga for this product, but skeptics shouldn't knock it until they've tried all the creative ways to use Spam — from drool-worthy fried rice to classic musubi and Korean army stew.
Cosori 5.0-Quart Rice Cooker with Ceramic Coating
Got an old, junky rice cooker that needs replacing? You can hardly do better than the Cosori 5.0-Quart Rice Cooker, now available from Costco for $69.99. With a huge capacity, nonstick interior, easy controls, and special adjustment technology that guarantees perfectly cooked rice, this product packs so much usefulness into just one appliance. In addition to rice, it also cooks oatmeal and other grains, and offers extra cooking functions like slow cooking and steaming.