Costco's June 2026 Products: Best Items To Buy This Month

While the best new Costco items of May 2026 might still be hanging around on warehouse shelves, it's officially time to make way for the chain's June lineup of never-before-seen goodies. Costco is ramping up its summer-themed selection with delicious thirst-quenching drinks, must-have barbecue and picnic staples, and fruity candies and desserts that will put a pep in your step even on the hottest day. With this handy shopping list of brand new products, you'll be all set to plunder through your local warehouse and nab the best finds before they sell out.

In addition to fun snacks, beverages, appetizers, and entrees, Costco is rolling out some premium kitchen products for June. From a stunning dinnerware set that your guests will "ooh" and "ahh" over to a handy tool that will help you cook pizza right on the grill, passionate home cooks will want to head to the warehouse soon for a serious culinary upgrade. The following items will undoubtedly fill your head (and therefore your shopping cart) with exciting ideas for warm-weather meals during the most social season of the year.