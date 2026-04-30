Costco's May 2026 Products: Best Items To Buy This Month
Though some Costco shoppers hate its "treasure hunt" shopping style, many see it as an adventure. Finding deals is always a worthy endeavor, particularly when you can buy in bulk from the popular warehouse store. With spring in full swing and the warm weather settling in, it's time to start shifting your focus towards outdoor barbecues and frosty refreshments. May 2026 sees several new and returning products coming to Costco shelves, and customers cannot contain their excitement.
Springtime seems synonymous with sweet treats and whimsy, and there's certainly no shortage of either among Costco's May 2026 offerings. Ice cream sandwiches, ice cream-flavored truffles, and a three-pound strawberry cream pie dominate the desserts section of this list. There's more than just indulgent items available, though. Between kitchen counter essentials, pantry staples, mouthwatering desserts, grills, and more, your shopping list will be bursting with big savings at Costco this spring.
Jeni's Key Lime Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches
Kicking off this list is an exclusive Costco offering courtesy of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. Retailing for around $14.49 for an eight-count box, these ice cream sandwiches pair the refreshing zing of tart key lime pie ice cream nestled between two supple and sweet graham cracker-flavored cookies.
Fishwife Albacore Tuna with Spanish Lemon
Next up is an offering from popular seafood startup, Fishwife, which got its start on Shark Tank. Known for the vibrant artwork on its packaging, unique brand collaborations, and a business model centered around sustainable sourcing, this albacore tuna with Spanish lemon is sure to satisfy. For $14.99, the 3-pack of tinned fish is packed in Spanish olive oil and contains fresh lemon juice and salt for a crave-worthy taste that's filled with essential protein and other nutrients.
7-Piece Melamine Lazy Susan with Cover
If you're planning on making the perfect Mediterranean mezze platter, then this is the Costco Lazy Susan for you. Made of durable melamine and sporting a stunning design in your choice of black or blue, this seven-piece set is just $15 and is ideal for filling with your favorite salads, dips, spreads, and more. In addition to one large serving bowl and six removable inserts, this set comes with a lid, making it perfect for traveling to a festive shindig.
Olipop Soda Spring Variety Pack
These prebiotic sodas from Olipop totally bring the spring whimsy to Costco shelves. A limited edition offering, this variety pack goes for $23.99 and includes 15 cans of seasonal flavors in a box that's perfectly decorated in pastel pink. It'll be hard to pick your favorite between Shirley Temple, raspberry sherbet, and strawberry vanilla, each of which is vegan, gluten-free, and supports gut health.
Our Place Induction Plate and Perfect Pot with Hot Grips
This limited time online only offering is a fantastic find on the Costco website, with a special discount from now until May 10th that comes in around $120. Available in either blue, beige, or dark gray, the set includes an induction plate, a perfect pot, hot grips, and a beechwood spoon. Made to suit smaller spaces and featuring five cooking modes that include steam, hot pot, fryer, boil, and pan fry, this is a deal that can't be missed.
Strawberry Cream Pie
A brand new offering spotted in Costco's bakery section, this three-pound pie features a graham cracker crust filled with strawberry cream and strawberry filling that's sure to satiate anyone's sweet tooth. Retailing for around $18.99, this is one party pleaser that elevates a typical strawberries and cream dessert to decadent new heights.
Authentic Wagyu A5 Japanese Wagyu Beef Tallow
If you've been curious about cooking with beef tallow, what better way to get acquainted than with this savory fat rendered from authentic Japanese Wagyu A5 beef? Priced at around $60 for two 22-ounce jars, you'll have plenty of tallow to work with, whether you're using it for deep frying, sautéing, baking, or more.
Lindt Lindor Ice Cream Truffles
Lindt Lindor chocolate truffles are the epitome of indulgence. With an assortment that includes both milk and white chocolate, this offering from Lindt is the perfect sweet to beat the heat. At $16.99 for a more than 20-ounce bag, featuring ice cream-inspired flavors like Neapolitan, fudge swirl, and cookies & creme, the smooth and melty truffles will be the hit of your candy dish.
Teton Waters Ranch Beef Jalapeño Cheddar Brat
When it comes to grilling, nothing beats a bevy of brats. Made with grass-fed beef and boasting a mild heat from the jalapeño content tempered by cheddar cheese, these simple sausages will be the star of your next outdoor barbecue. The brats are fully cooked with no casing, making it a breeze to warm them up on the grill, and come in a 36-ounce, 12-count pack for $20.
Bobo's PB&J Oat Bar Variety Pack
These perfectly portioned peanut butter and jelly bars come in a duo of strawberry or raspberry flavors in a Costco-sized batch of 10 each in the package for $19.99, and they're a great snack for your on-the-go adventures. Gluten-free, dairy-free, and plant-based, Bobo's PB&J oat bar variety pack provides an accessible nosh that will certainly satisfy.
Weber Genesis C-335E Gas Grill
Welcome May 2026 with a brand new barbecue. This gas grill from Weber is currently offered at a discount on the Costco website until May 12th and will surely be the star of your outdoor parties. With more than 640 square inches of total grilling space and a handy side burner, there's little this capable grill can't do — and you can get $110 off until May 12.