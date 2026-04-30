Costco's May 2026 Products: Best Items To Buy This Month

Though some Costco shoppers hate its "treasure hunt" shopping style, many see it as an adventure. Finding deals is always a worthy endeavor, particularly when you can buy in bulk from the popular warehouse store. With spring in full swing and the warm weather settling in, it's time to start shifting your focus towards outdoor barbecues and frosty refreshments. May 2026 sees several new and returning products coming to Costco shelves, and customers cannot contain their excitement.

Springtime seems synonymous with sweet treats and whimsy, and there's certainly no shortage of either among Costco's May 2026 offerings. Ice cream sandwiches, ice cream-flavored truffles, and a three-pound strawberry cream pie dominate the desserts section of this list. There's more than just indulgent items available, though. Between kitchen counter essentials, pantry staples, mouthwatering desserts, grills, and more, your shopping list will be bursting with big savings at Costco this spring.