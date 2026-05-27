Costco Adds A Huge Fresh Shrimp Entree, And Shoppers Have Some Big Opinions

Seafood-loving Costco members will want to know all about the latest deli entree to stir up social media: Kirkland Signature Shrimp Ceviche Salad. As seen in an Instagram Reel from @costhotfinds, you can now find massive trays of this seafood dish in Costco cold cases, priced at $11.99 per pound. This ceviche is actually a returning item that first hit warehouses in 2021, and while shoppers seem to be enjoying it, some are skeptical about the dish's status as true ceviche.

Kirkland's ceviche certainly looks delicious, made with big, juicy shrimp with diced bell peppers, red onion, olive oil, cilantro, and some lime wedges to squeeze on top. Customers who have tried it over the years call the dish fresh-tasting, tangy, delicious, and perfect for scooping up with tortilla chips. But on the other hand, some find it laughable that Costco is passing off a salad of pre-cooked shrimp as ceviche.

Traditional Peruvian ceviche is made with raw seafood mixed with a citrus juice marinade. The acidic juice "cooks" the fish, giving it a firmer texture, and it's finished with chili peppers, onions, and herbs. An authentic shrimp ceviche recipe should be enjoyed right after preparation, which isn't very realistic for a Costco deli item. While it's no wonder why the chain made some changes for its version of "ceviche," customers are not only doubting its authenticity, but also its freshness and quality.