Costco Customers Are Noticing Something Wrong About New Shrimp Ceviche Tray

The poet Charles Simic once wrote, "We don't even take time / To come up for air. / We keep our mouths full and busy / Eating bread and cheese [...] She grins at me / And stirs the shrimp on the stove. [...] 'I'm crazy about her shrimp!' / I shout to the gods above" (via Poemist). It's an all-time love poem — and praise, alas, that shoppers are not extending to Costco's latest seafood offering. Foodies are not, it seems, crazy about these shrimp.

A TikTok posted by fan account @costcohotfinds on May 3 reveals a new product release. "Costco has shrimp ceviche!" says a voiceover. "This container was just under a pound and a half, and was filled with shrimp, red onion, red, yellow, and orange bell pepper. It was garnished with lime juice, cilantro, and salt and pepper. It was refreshing and perfect with [tortilla] chips." The package is stuffed with lime wedges and whole, cooked shrimps — and cooked shrimp does not constitute a ceviche. Still, "ceviche" is the name by which Costco has elected to call this premade dish, which runs for $10.99 per pound.

Foodies have taken to the comments section of the TikTok to sound off their hot takes. "That is not shrimp ceviche, that is shrimp salad," writes one commenter. Another echoes, "[T]hat's not ceviche. It's boiled shrimp with pico." Multiple comments point out that bell peppers also do not have a place in traditional ceviche.