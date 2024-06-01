11 Guayakí Yerba Mate Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Guayakí is a company that specializes in herbal teas made from the South American yerba mate tree, which creates a brew that somewhat resembles green tea. The Guarani people have their own long-held drinking ritual for yerba mate, but you can snag these teas off the shelf at your local grocery store, as I did for this taste test.

Guayakí grows yerba mate in Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay and partners with indigenous peoples and local communities in this process. The plant is cultivated in local forests or areas aligned with the region's ecosystem. Its leaves are air-dried, avoiding conventional processes that can contaminate them. You can feel good about purchasing these yerba mate teas since each one is certified USDA organic and non-GMO verified. Additionally, Guayakí is a certified B Corp for its efforts in sustainability and inclusivity.

Yerba mate may have several health benefits, but it's best known for giving you a boost of energy, and that's how Guayakí positions its line of teas. Yerba mate contains magnesium, vitamin C, and zinc, and it may support weight management, improve mental health, and protect against a variety of diseases thanks to its antioxidant content. However, these teas also have elevated levels of caffeine, so they're not for children, nursing moms, or people with conditions like hypertension. All that said, I taste-tested 11 varieties of Guayakí yerba mate tea and ranked them according to taste, impact, and nutritional values. You can read more about how I determined my ranking at the end of the article.