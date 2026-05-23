Korean BBQ Chicken Rice Bowl Recipe

There's something so refreshing about this Korean barbecue chicken rice bowl recipe. With its julienned fresh vegetables, perfectly cooked grains of jasmine rice, expertly seasoned pungent and spicy chicken, and creamy but fiery sauce, it's the perfect representation of how moreish Korean food can be.

According to Ksenia Prints from At the Immigrant's Table, Korean barbecue has a long and illustrious history that dates back thousands of years. While much of its renown has to do with the communal nature of the serving of the food, there are some Korean barbecue elements that can be replicated at home, and the easiest among them is Korean barbecue chicken.

The chicken is marinated in flavors like funky gochujang, soy sauce, sugar, and mirin, along with a healthy dose of fresh aromatics. We then sear the chicken on a hot cast iron pan for a char effect — just like it would get in a restaurant. Accompanied by some fresh toppings, it's perfect for a make-ahead lunch or light dinner. And one of the best things about this recipe is that it tastes good hot or cold. So next time you feel like you want something fresh and satisfying with well-balanced flavors and textures, give this Korean barbecue chicken bowl a try.