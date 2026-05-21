8 Gas Station Chains With The Best Sandwiches, According To Reviews
As you may already know, many chain gas stations in the United States are known for far more than just the price you pay at the pump. Because across the states, regional and national chain gas stations sling food that often develops a cult-like following, like sandwiches. It makes sense that you can grab a to-go meal, whether your car needs to be filled up or not — but which chain gas stations are worth skipping the local deli for? Well, we scoured the internet to find out.
Like most food-related things, there are strong opinions on which spots have the best sandwiches that go beyond the obvious gas station snacks, and which of those sandos are superior to the rest of the menu. To figure it out, we turned to reviews on platforms like Reddit and Instagram, along with a little personal experience on the matter.
Some options, like Buc-ee's, are likely familiar to you, whether you live near one or not, while other picks, like Casey's, might not have gone as viral on your algorithm. Read on for Tasting Table's picks for the best chain gas stations to fuel your morning commute or summer road trip with a killer sandwich.
Buc-ee's
The first chain gas station that deserves some attention when you have an appetite for a sandwich is Buc-ee's. There's a strong chance that you've heard about Buc-ee's, regardless of whether or not there's one near where you live — perhaps for the gas station's popular snacks that have made rounds on social media. When it comes to sandwiches, however, the Texas-based gas station has some standout options.
According to Reddit, the barbecue sandwiches at Buc-ee's are pretty hard to beat. There are some mixed reviews, as taste is certainly subjective, but the general consensus is that Buc-ee's Three Meat Sandwich is messy but worth the try. It's piled high with brisket, smoked turkey, and smoked sausage slathered in barbecue sauce. Some published reviews even say that Buc-ee's Brisket Sandwich rivals options you can get at a sit-down restaurant.
Now, some say that quality depends on which location you stop by, but it seems like Buc-ee's is worth visiting if you like a saucy sandwich. Or you can try its Fried Chicken Sandwich, which is apparently one of the best in Texas. A TikTok user with nearly 5,000 likes mentioned their sister bought four of the chicken sandwiches to bring home.
Casey's
With locations in the Midwest and parts of the South, Casey's is another chain gas station where you can snag a solid sandwich, and the reviews and reactions speak for themselves. The first sandwich you might want to try is its Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and it's all about the pickles, according to fans on Reddit. One TikTok user, however, noted that the sandwich was good but can be a bit salty, so try at your own risk.
Another item that has made waves on social media is its Pork Tenderloin Sandwich, which has a crunchy, seasoned breading. The sandwich comes with a breaded pork tenderloin that's so large that it sticks out from the sides of the bun. Other options include breakfast sandwiches on buns and biscuits, various burgers, chicken salad on a croissant, and cold-cut deli sandwiches that you can get on King's Hawaiian sliders.
Kwik Trip
We've told you about the best foods you can snag at Kwik Trip, and some of the sandwiches are worth a try, according to its customers. This gas station has more than 900 locations, mostly in the Midwest in states like Wisconsin and Minnesota. But if you live there or travel there, you should try some of the sandwiches. The one sandwich that pops up online quite a bit is the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Maple Waffle Sandwich. It has a maple flavor and rivals the options at McDonald's, according to some online reviews. Fans on Reddit agree and say the waffle buns are delicious.
If you can't make it to Kwik Trip for breakfast, other popular options secured Kwik Trip a place on our list. According to TikTok users, the Fried Chicken Sandwich is worth a try and packs a crunch. Perhaps what sets it apart from other chains is the toppings bar, where you can add lettuce, tomato, condiments, and other fixings to make the sandwich your own. Then, there's the BBQ Rib Sandwich that fans on Reddit want to gatekeep. One commenter noted that if you add pickles, it bears similarity to the McRib — so you might want to pick one up the next time you end up at Kwik Trip.
Maverick
Step inside a Maverick gas station and you'll see BonFire Food, the chain's area where it slings some popular sandwiches. It's even been named as one of the best gas stations in the U.S. to get food. Whether you've heard about it or not, Maverick has hundreds of locations across several states, with the largest concentration in Idaho, Colorado, and Utah — and its customers say it's a top pick for sandwiches when the craving hits.
Like some of the other chains in this list, it serves a top-notch breakfast sandwich. A reviewer on YouTube particularly enjoyed the chain's sausage, egg, and cheese French toast sandwich called The French Beast, claiming it was reminiscent of a McGriddle. For an option later in the day, consider the Club Sandwich on Ciabatta, which is a heartier option loaded with turkey, ham, bacon, and provolone cheese. Customers are also fans of the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, which customers on Instagram have given high praise.
Racetrac
Across the South, you'll find many Racetrac gas stations along your journey. The chain has made our list because it comes up time and time again for sandwiches that will satiate your appetite on the road. The Georgia-based gas station chain has a slew of sandwiches for both breakfast and lunch, including a Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit. Unlike some of the other options, however, you can't order a custom sandwich with your go-to toppings.
The chain also likes to release limited-time menu items, and many of them have been a hit with customers. For example, people raved about the Waffle Breakfast Sandwich loaded with sausage, scrambled eggs, and cheese. Customers on Instagram said it was their favorite thing to grab at the convenience store for breakfast. Then there was the limited-time Brunch Burger that launched in the summer of 2025, which made its rounds on social media. Finally, there was the Hot Honey Chicken and Waffle Sandwich that debuted earlier this year to much acclaim. It seems that the chain is always thinking up something new to try, so keep an eye out for the latest offerings.
Royal Farms
Royal Farms has gotten popular in recent years, with customers raving about how good the fried chicken is, especially by gas station standards. However, a quick Google search or scroll down your timeline shows that there are some sandwiches that are quite popular, too. Some people on Reddit even claim it's better than Wawa, but those might be fighting words depending on where you live.
When it comes to sandwiches, the fried chicken options still seem to be a mainstay. One Facebook user raved about a spicy chicken sandwich from the chain, especially with toppings like sweet peppers and garlic aioli. TikTok users have us convinced it's certainly worth it when paired with the Chesapeake Sauce (I've had this sauce; it's tangy and delicious). Others have commented that the chain's Cordon Bleu Bird Sub is excellent, too. According to other customer reviews, you can't go wrong with any of the chicken subs, which come with toppings like lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. At Royal Farms, you can also build your own sub with various toppings and condiments just like your local sandwich shop.
Sheetz
Of all these options, Sheetz might be the one I have the most experience with (other than beloved Wawa, of course). Sheetz is quite popular in my hometown, and while I don't live near one now, I know my friends and family still go here for the occasional on-the-road bite. From what I remember, it's fries rival your go-to fast-food chain's version of the starchy, deep-fried side — but you need a sandwich to complete the meal. And luckily, Sheetz has tons of sandwiches to pick from.
To keep it classic, try its Club Sub. Another must-try sandwich that might have made your algorithm is the chain's Big Mozz, which is essentially a burger version of a chicken Parmesan sandwich with mozzarella sticks. On Instagram, the indulgent sandwich has made quite a splash. If you want something in between a classic option and a greasy burger with mozzarella sticks, Sheetz has a wide range of made-to-order sandwiches including popular breakfast options, ones with crispy chicken, and even hot dogs (if you count that as a sandwich). For more on the food here, check out our ranking of popular Sheetz menu items.
Wawa
If you ask me, we've saved the best gas station chain to grab a sandwich at for last, but maybe I'm partial to Wawa. The chain started spreading across my hometown when I was a kid, and one of its menu offerings became my go-to sandwich all the way through high school. My go-to order was a bagel piled high with chicken salad and pickles, and as odd as it sounds, it's delicious. My family still loves the chicken salad there, although I haven't had it in a few years. Still, Wawa will nearly always come up in conversation if you talk to nearly any East Coaster about their go-to gas station food.
For sandwiches, its Classic Italian Hoagie is ranked high in published taste tests, and it's a solid option for those who don't have an authentic Italian deli nearby. Over on Reddit, reviews say that its Chicken Tender Hoagie and Chicken Cheesesteak are top-tier options, too. You can also customize your sandwiches here, like at Sheetz, so the possibilities are nearly endless. There's also the viral Buffalo Chicken Salad Sandwich that fans on Instagram can't get enough of. But to stick with the hoagies, check out our ranking of Wawa hoagie sandwiches before you head to the kiosk to order.