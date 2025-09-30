14 Wawa Hoagies, Ranked Worst To Best

If you live on the East Coast or have spent at least 30 seconds there, you're familiar with the Wawa obsession. What started as a dairy in 1902 is now a sizeable network of convenience stores delivering fresh and packaged food, hot and cold beverages, and undeniably good energy. Born and raised in Pennsylvania, I'm certainly no stranger to the brand. In fact, I lived in Arizona for 18 years, and each time I visited the mid-Atlantic region, I left with a suitcase full of Wawa ground coffee and made-to-order subs.

What fuels the passion for Wawa? It's likely the self-serve beverages, grab-and-go breakfast sandwiches (don't get me started on the hash browns), and a wide selection of snacks. But people also choose Wawa convenience stores for their hoagies, submarine sandwiches on iconic Wawa rolls. And thanks to self-ordering kiosks, there's no limit to hoagie innovation. Wholly customizable, made on fresh, chewy rolls (if you know, you know), Wawa hoagies reign supreme.

With so many options, how is one to choose? I've been a food writer and Wawa enthusiast for decades, so I can help. For this ranking, I ordered 14 Wawa hoagies and judged them based on the flavor and texture of the rolls, fillings, and condiments. Since Wawa is all about customizing, I chose the most classic version of each hoagie. They were all fantastic, but some were better than others. Wawa hoagies can be a very personal experience, especially once customized, but here's my honest ranking.