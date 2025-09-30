14 Wawa Hoagies, Ranked Worst To Best
If you live on the East Coast or have spent at least 30 seconds there, you're familiar with the Wawa obsession. What started as a dairy in 1902 is now a sizeable network of convenience stores delivering fresh and packaged food, hot and cold beverages, and undeniably good energy. Born and raised in Pennsylvania, I'm certainly no stranger to the brand. In fact, I lived in Arizona for 18 years, and each time I visited the mid-Atlantic region, I left with a suitcase full of Wawa ground coffee and made-to-order subs.
What fuels the passion for Wawa? It's likely the self-serve beverages, grab-and-go breakfast sandwiches (don't get me started on the hash browns), and a wide selection of snacks. But people also choose Wawa convenience stores for their hoagies, submarine sandwiches on iconic Wawa rolls. And thanks to self-ordering kiosks, there's no limit to hoagie innovation. Wholly customizable, made on fresh, chewy rolls (if you know, you know), Wawa hoagies reign supreme.
With so many options, how is one to choose? I've been a food writer and Wawa enthusiast for decades, so I can help. For this ranking, I ordered 14 Wawa hoagies and judged them based on the flavor and texture of the rolls, fillings, and condiments. Since Wawa is all about customizing, I chose the most classic version of each hoagie. They were all fantastic, but some were better than others. Wawa hoagies can be a very personal experience, especially once customized, but here's my honest ranking.
14. Chipotle chicken cheesesteak
I ordered Wawa's chipotle chicken cheesesteak as is, so it came with chicken, pepper jack cheese, jalapeño peppers, and creamy chipotle sauce. I didn't add condiments like lettuce, tomato, or onion, but I sort of wished I did. The flavor of the chicken was great, but there just wasn't very much of it. In fact, when I removed the wrapper and split the hoagie in half, I wondered which one it was. I couldn't see any chicken. The combination of pepper jack cheese, spicy jalapeños, and smoky chipotle sauce adds a nice kick, so if you like your sandwiches with heat, you will like this one.
The only reason this hoagie ranked last is because I wanted more filling. There wasn't enough heft to the sandwich, and the ratio of filling to bread wasn't ideal. There's an option to add extra chicken to this hoagie (it'll cost more), so I encourage you to do that.
13. Buffalo breaded chicken
Wawa's Buffalo breaded chicken features breaded chicken strips, American cheese, and Buffalo sauce. The chicken is reminiscent of chicken fingers, and partners well with the perfectly melty cheese and spicy Buffalo sauce. All the flavors work exceptionally well together, and I loved the flavor of this hoagie — it was just too bread-heavy for me. The combination of breaded chicken and hoagie roll was too much. But that's me; if you like bread with your bread, you will love this sandwich.
I also ranked this hoagie second to last because it was a bit greasy. I assume the breaded chicken is deep-fried, which would explain the extra oil. There are other ways to order Wawa's breaded chicken strips, including a version with tomato sauce, provolone, and parmesan — which I bet tastes exactly like chicken parmesan on a soft roll. In a scenario like that, bread-on-bread doesn't sound so bad, so I'll do that next time.
12. BLT
If you're a BLT fan, Wawa's BLT hoagie is for you. I was surprised by how much bacon was crammed into the sub roll; there's nothing worse than a wimpy BLT sandwich. Rest assured, you will enjoy plenty of crisp, smoky, cured pork here. And if you want to go completely wild, you can add more bacon (for an up-charge). Personally, I don't think it's needed; there was plenty of bacon to enjoy, especially because the bacon was perfectly cooked — not flimsy, not greasy, and not crumbling out of the sandwich.
I ordered the classic combination (no additional condiments), and this BLT was perfectly built. The roll was nicely slathered with creamy mayo and stuffed with strips of bacon, shredded lettuce, and sliced tomato. The crunch of the bacon and lettuce, coupled with the creaminess of the mayonnaise and softness of the chewy roll, was downright dreamy. The only reason this hoagie didn't rank higher is because I thought the varieties with meat (or veggies), cheese, and other condiments were more remarkable.
11. Cheese
Wawa's cheese hoagie was the one I ordered the most as a kid. I've since graduated to other varieties, but a mountain of cheese on a soft roll was my go-to every time. When ordering this hoagie, you're instructed to pick two cheeses — but since it's Wawa, you can order as many as you want. I chose cheddar and pepper-studded pepper jack, but American, provolone, and Swiss are also available. I added lettuce and tomato for crunch, and chose garlic aioli for my condiment. As a kid, I typically chose mustard or honey mustard, but the garlic aioli was a game-changer.
The cheeses were soft and flavorful, and the garlicky mayo added incredible depth. I loved how the aioli permeated the bread; it softened the inside of the sandwich while the outside of the roll stayed crisp. If you're a cheese fan, and/or looking for a vegetarian hoagie option, I highly recommend this one. This hoagie isn't ranked higher because the varieties at the top of the list had noteworthy flavor and textural elements. Not that cheese isn't memorable, I just preferred the hoagies with more depth.
10. Chicken salad
When I split open Wawa's chicken salad hoagie, I was amazed by the sizable chunks of chicken. My first thought was, "I wish Wawa used this much chicken in the chicken cheesesteak." I was delighted to find plenty of moist, nicely seasoned chicken, and bits of crisp celery that offered textural contrast. As mentioned, you can customize your Wawa hoagies by increasing the amount of meats and cheeses they cram inside, but I don't think you need to pay for more chicken salad here.
I also loved the creamy mayo-based dressing. There was just enough to coat the chicken without being overly creamy. I added lettuce and tomato, and loved how the sweetness of the tomato complemented the savory elements of the salad. This hoagie ranked where it did because it couldn't compete with the winners in the category. That said, if you like crisp and creamy chicken salad but don't want to make it, this is your huckleberry.
9. Tuna salad
Creamy and fresh, that was my first thought when I tasted the tuna salad hoagie. The tuna was flavorful, not fishy, and I appreciated that there were identifiable pieces of the seafood. One of my pet peeves with tuna salad is when it's overly creamy and mushy; I want to detect the tuna in my tuna salad. Wawa's tuna delivered, and the salad was brimming with meaty pieces of fresh-tasting tuna. I added shredded lettuce and tomato, and found that the sweetness and crunch were a nice contrast to the salty tuna salad. Note: I don't mean overly salty, I'm referring to the natural saltiness of food from the sea.
The dressing was perfectly creamy, but not overly thick. I also enjoyed the tasty bits of sweet red onion and crunchy celery. If you don't have the time (or ingredients) to whip up homemade tuna salad, I strongly encourage you to try Wawa's version. This hoagie landed where it did in the ranking because the top hoagies delivered more flavor and complexity; it's as simple as that.
8. Pepperoni
Pepperoni fans unite, there's a hoagie just for you. The pepperoni hoagie from Wawa can be customized a gazillion different ways, but I stuck with the classic combination of pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato. For the condiment choice, I added a little red wine vinegar (you can actually choose "little bit" when ordering condiments). The combination of flavors and textures was spectacular. The pepperoni slices were surprisingly thick and stacked nicely on the roll. There was a decent amount of meat, too; I highly doubt even the most staunch pepperoni lovers will need to add more pepperoni to this hoagie. The pepperoni was salty (as it should be), smoky, and a bit spicy, so it married well with the mild provolone and sweet tomato. The hint of tangy red wine vinegar not only added another layer of flavor, but it also catapulted the nuances of the pepperoni.
Since everything in this hoagie was soft, including the roll, the lettuce added a nice contrasting crunch. Wawa also offers a hot pepperoni hoagie with marinara sauce and melted cheese, so I'll be trying that one next. This hoagie ranked where it did because, for me, I don't need that much pepperoni.
7. Italian
As mentioned, Wawa's cheese hoagie was my go-to as a kid. The Italian hoagie was my dad's, and now I know why. I'll start with the fresh-baked Wawa roll. Yes, the same Wawa Shorti rolls were used to make all the hoagies in this ranking, but it seemed like this roll came directly from the oven. It was undeniably fresh, soft, and chewy in the middle, and had that cherished crackly exterior. There's something about Wawa rolls that makes them unique. They're freshly-baked, so they always taste buttery, but there's also a hint of yeast — which provides some tang. They're lovely.
The filling featured a classic combination of Italian deli meats, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, and tomato. For the condiments, I chose olive oil and red wine vinegar because that's what my dad ordered (he was Italian and knew what to do). The meat slices were hefty and smoky and were amazing when paired with the creamy cheese. The oil and vinegar enhanced all those flavors, while adding nuances to the lettuce and tomato. Imagine an Italian meat salad on a sumptuous roll. It was hard not to rank this hoagie higher, but that's how good the winners were.
6. Cheesesteak
There's no need to hit one of Philadelphia's famous cheesesteak shops for a classic Philly cheesesteak; Wawa makes a damn good one. I ordered the cheesesteak with caramelized onions and cheddar cheese sauce. While there's an ongoing battle over which cheese should be used on a true Philly cheesesteak (melted orange cheese or sliced provolone, for example), I was thrilled with my choice. One bite in and I was transported straight to one of my favorite cheesesteak haunts in South Philly. The meat was tender and flavorful, not chewy or tough. There was just enough cheese sauce to coat the meat and permeate the inside of the roll. Plus, the cheese sauce had great flavor; I was licking up every last drop from the wrapper.
I added caramelized onions because that's a classic cheesesteak add-on, and they were excellent. The onions were perfectly sweet, golden, and tender; simply mouthwateringly delicious. The marriage of rich, savory beef, cheddar cheese, and caramelized onions was spot on. So good, in fact, I forgot to add ketchup, which is unusual for me. This hoagie didn't make it to the top five for one reason — the winners had broader flavor profiles. But if you're a cheesesteak fan, this is your star.
5. Roast beef
I'll be honest, I didn't expect roast beef to make it this high in the ranking. Not that I had any doubt Wawa could pull off a stellar hoagie, it's just that I normally find roast beef sandwiches lackluster. In my experience, there's usually too much meat and not enough flavor, so the sandwich gets monotonous. Perhaps the French dip stays exciting, but cold roast beef doesn't usually rock my world. That wasn't the case with this hoagie. The slices of roast beef were thick and meaty, and the flavor was distinctly savory. Plus, the meat was well marbled, which made it buttery and tender, not chewy at all. There was also plenty of meat, so I highly doubt you'll need to "double the meat" when given the choice.
The crisp shredded lettuce and fresh tomato added texture and sweetness, and worked well with the roasted meat. I also added provolone cheese and BBQ sauce, which took the sandwich to the next level. The cheese was soft and nutty and complemented the meat, and the BBQ sauce added complexity while delivering smoky, tangy notes. It was hard not to place this roast beef hoagie in the top three. If you're a fan of roast beef, you'll likely give it the gold.
4. Oven roasted turkey
There were two different options when ordering this turkey hoagie — oven roasted turkey and smoked turkey, so I chose the former. I've had the smoked turkey many times, and it's one of my favorite selections at Wawa. I chose oven roasted turkey for something different, and I'm a bit obsessed with this hoagie. The roll was filled with a delicious stack of moist, savory turkey slices. The turkey slices were thin (which is my preference for deli turkey), and the flavor was reminiscent of a Thanksgiving bird. I added lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and honey mustard, and it was a glorious combination.
The turkey was nicely seasoned and delivered a bit of an umami quality. The cheese was a nice addition, adding flavor without overpowering the turkey. The lettuce and tomato added color, texture, and freshness. I was glad I picked honey mustard because it was tangy and sweet, and infused the soft roll with great flavor. This hoagie made it to the top for a reason, and I'll be ordering it on the regular — just like this, or maybe with some pickles on the side.
3. Ham
This robust ham hoagie is brimming with salty, smoky ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato. I also added spicy mustard because the tangy, fiery condiment partners incredibly well with ham. I was surprised by how much ham was stuffed into the buttery-soft roll. The slices were delightfully hearty, yet sliced deli-thin, which makes them easier to stack onto a sandwich. There was a nice amount of spicy mustard slathered onto the roll, so the ratio of ham to mustard was flawless. Ham and Swiss cheese are often partnered in sandwiches, and there's a reason why — the nutty, tangy flavor of Swiss cheese perfectly complements the briny essence of ham.
The shredded lettuce added a delightful crunch, and the sweetness of the tomato helped balance the saltiness of the ham. If you're a ham sandwich fan, this is your winning sandwich. I truly loved this hoagie, and it got bronze because I liked two others more.
2. Fajita veggie with ranch and cheddar
I made an audible remark when I opened this fajita veggie hoagie. Nobody else was home, but I felt compelled to exclaim, "Wow," nonetheless. First, I was floored by the vibrant color of the vegetables — the red and green bell peppers, sweet peppers, tomato, and spinach were a glorious sight to see. Next, I was impressed by the aroma; there was a distinct essence of sizzling fajitas. I believe you can thank the caramelized, fajita-seasoned bell peppers and onions for that. I was honestly surprised by the volume of veggies piled onto the roll; thankfully, they didn't spill out when I removed the wrapping.
Now for the flavor — this hoagie was pretty much impeccable. The frizzled vegetables were tender, not mushy, and they were complemented by the crunch of fresh spinach and sweet peppers. There was also sliced cheddar cheese, which added a nice, sharp element to every bite. And to marry it all together? Creamy ranch dressing. There was just enough ranch to add flavor, but the sandwich wasn't overly drippy. If you're looking for a solid, vegetarian hoagie option, I highly recommend this one.
1. Meatball parmesan
Meat your Wawa winner — the meatball parmesan hoagie. As much as I adored every single hoagie in this ranking, the meatball parm was the one I kept coming back to. The moist, plump meatballs are made with beef and pork, and they were cooked to juicy perfection. I was a bit surprised by how big they were, too. The meatballs were drenched in a savory, herby tomato sauce that not only blanketed the meatballs, but the sauce also soaked into the rolls in the most magical way. The meatballs delivered an authentic, home-cooked flavor, and I could clearly detect the herbs in the sauce. It was a match made in heaven; literally finger-licking good.
This hoagie also comes with provolone and parmesan cheeses — the parmesan cheese was salty and nutty, the provolone was melty, stretchy, and milky. There isn't one element of this hoagie I would change — I wouldn't add any condiments, nor would I increase the meat or cheese volume. It's spectacular as is, and that's why it won first place.
Methodology
If only all work was this enjoyable. Wawa hoagies are iconic for a reason, so it was hard to rank these from worst to best; they were all amazing. To create the ranking, I ordered 14 different Wawa hoagies — nine cold and five hot. I ordered them all on un-toasted, Shorti (6-inch) rolls for consistency. Wawa lets you customize your entire sandwich — from the meat and cheese to the condiments — so I ordered all hoagies in a similar fashion. I used the kiosk photo of the hoagie as a guide and chose lettuce and tomato when pictured. I did the same with the spreads.
I judged each hoagie based on the flavor and texture of the fillings and condiments. The hoagies all had the same roll type, so they were all judged equally there. If the meat was robust and savory, the hoagie ranked higher. Veggie-based sandwiches ranked higher if the vegetables were colorful, flavorful, and fresh. If the condiments added nuances without overpowering the sandwich, it was a plus. Every hoagie on this list will make you smile.