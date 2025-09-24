The Make-Ahead Ham And Cheese Sliders You'll Prepare Again And Again
Dishes don't need to be complicated or time-consuming to warrant making in advance. Even something as simple as sandwiches can be a welcome sight in the fridge when you're short of time or energy, or feeding a crowd.
These baked ham and cheese sliders are the perfect example. Making use of pretzel buns; they're sturdy enough to last up to a week in the fridge uncooked. The filling can be as simple as deli ham and Swiss cheese, but a swipe of stone-ground mustard will really upgrade the taste.
After cutting and filling the buns, add them to a baking dish and cover with plastic wrap. When you're ready to serve, remove from the fridge and brush the tops with water and salt for a classic soft pretzel experience. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes or until the cheese is deliciously melty. If you want to freeze the sliders for longer-term storage, just ensure you thaw them before baking.
Tips for the best ham and cheese sliders
While we love this particular flavor combination, you can adapt any of the core ingredients to suit your taste or what you have to hand. If you're not a fan of Swiss cheese, any good melting cheese, such as provolone, will do the trick. Likewise, the deli ham can be swapped out for turkey meat or a vegetarian option like these Tofurkey deli slices.
Changing up the bread can make the biggest difference when it comes to prep time, particularly when cooking sliders for a crowd. Using Hawaiian rolls or dinner rolls, you'll be able to slice open the whole pack at once and lay the ham and cheese overlapping. Just be aware that these softer breads won't last as long in the fridge and should be cooked within one to two days.
If you like a lot of mustard or want to add mayo as your own extra, then sogginess can be an issue when making these in advance. One option is to leave off any condiments until it's time to bake, but the more decadent trick is to put cheese on both top and bottom, creating a barrier between the bread and the moist ingredients.