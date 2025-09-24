The Make-Ahead Ham And Cheese Sliders You'll Prepare Again And Again

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dishes don't need to be complicated or time-consuming to warrant making in advance. Even something as simple as sandwiches can be a welcome sight in the fridge when you're short of time or energy, or feeding a crowd.

These baked ham and cheese sliders are the perfect example. Making use of pretzel buns; they're sturdy enough to last up to a week in the fridge uncooked. The filling can be as simple as deli ham and Swiss cheese, but a swipe of stone-ground mustard will really upgrade the taste.

After cutting and filling the buns, add them to a baking dish and cover with plastic wrap. When you're ready to serve, remove from the fridge and brush the tops with water and salt for a classic soft pretzel experience. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes or until the cheese is deliciously melty. If you want to freeze the sliders for longer-term storage, just ensure you thaw them before baking.