4 Make-Ahead Sandwiches That Will Hold Up In The Fridge
Sandwiches are one of those meals that are typically meant to be put together rather quickly. Life is quite busy for many of us, however, so even throwing together the simplest of sandwiches for lunch on the run might take too much time on certain days. That's where meal prep comes into play, where you assemble your go-to sandwiches, wrap them tightly, and throw them in the fridge until it's time to eat. Not all sandwiches are created equally, though.
The issue with making some sandwiches in advance is that condiments like mayonnaise and certain toppings like freshly-sliced tomatoes might turn the bread soggy. And nobody wants to bite into soggy bread. Then there are the sandwiches that just taste best fresh, like peanut butter and jelly. Personally, I have many childhood memories of pulling out a PB&J where the jelly seeped through the bread. That doesn't mean you can't make some sandwiches ahead of time, because some variations use crusty bread that will hold up in the fridge or use minimal condiments. To make life easier, we came up with four popular options that will hold up in the fridge to enjoy later.
Bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwiches
Chances are that you've seen recipes for make-ahead breakfast sandwiches, and there are good reasons why. It's easy to make scrambled eggs ahead of time, especially if you bake them in a baking dish or rimmed baking sheet. You can also stir in other ingredients like spinach, tomatoes, or cheese to enhance the eggs in the BEC. Use a sharp knife or ring mold to easily cut the cooked eggs into the shape to match the bread.
It doesn't take much effort to bulk cook the other go-to ingredients like bacon. Most traditional breakfast sandwiches don't have condiments by default, so there shouldn't be any reason for the bread to turn soggy while they wait in the fridge. Another perk to making breakfast sandwiches ahead of time is the bread itself. Bagels, biscuits, and English muffins typically hold up well in the fridge, especially compared to thin, sliced sandwich bread. Wrap the prepared breakfast sandwiches in aluminum foil, store them in the fridge, and heat them as needed. If you don't think you'll eat all those bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches in time, freeze them and warm them in the microwave for a last-minute breakfast.
Egg salad or tuna salad sandwiches
Another sandwich that you can mostly make ahead of time is either egg salad or tuna salad. The core of these sandwiches is the egg or tuna salad, which can easily be made in advance, and might even taste better the next day after the flavors have time to meld. If you prefer either salad with little to no mayonnaise, it should be fine to assemble the sandwiches and wrap them up for tomorrow. Otherwise you might want to hold off on building the sandwiches until it's time to eat, depending on what type of bread you use. Crusty or dense options like ciabatta, rye, or whole wheat breads will likely hold up to even the creamiest versions of egg and tuna salads in the fridge.
To make sure the sandwiches hold up in the fridge, you can add a bed of greens like arugula, alfalfa sprouts, or iceberg lettuce to act as a barrier between the bread and salad. Toppings like cheese can also go onto the sandwich, then you can quickly heat it up in the pan to pull off a tuna melt for lunch. Try these tips with our creamy egg salad or everything green tuna salad recipes.
Ham and cheese sliders and paninis
A classic sandwich option like ham and cheese sliders or paninis is perfect for preparing ahead of time. While both options hinge on ham and cheese at its core, the assembly and bread differ. It's easy to make many ham and cheese sliders at once with rolls, because you can slice all of the bread in half at once, pile high with your toppings, then wrap and refrigerate for later. Typically the sandwiches just need a thin schmear of mayonnaise or mustard, so the rolls should not get soggy. If you're worried, hold off on the condiments until it's time to eat. Make them toasty with our baked ham and cheese sliders recipe for this week's lunch prep.
When it comes to ham and cheese paninis, the pressed and toasted bread should keep all of the ingredients inside and prevent them from going soggy in the fridge. Paninis are often intended to be eaten warm, so throw them in your air fryer, toaster oven, panini press (if you have one), or microwave to warm them up any day of the week. Take things beyond simple ham and cheese and give this cheesy chicken cordon bleu recipe a shot.
Italian hoagies
Our last suggestion for sandwiches that will hold up well in the fridge is the Italian hoagie (or sub depending on where you reside). The sandwich depends on crusty bread, such as an Italian loaf or ciabatta, so there will be a barrier between the many toppings and other ingredients so that it shouldn't get too soggy. The one caveat is if you like to drizzle olive oil or balsamic vinegar on an Italian sandwich, which you should hold off on until just before serving.
Piled high with cold cuts, cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sliced onions, and sometimes peppers, there's a lot that goes into an Italian hoagie. Sometimes a thin layer of mayonnaise, mustard, or olive oil is included, which might help prevent the bread from turning soft from the wetness of toppings like tomatoes. The bread might even soak up the flavor from the condiment, and possible spices added like Italian seasoning. Make our Italian sub sandwiches then wrap them with aluminum foil for when you find yourself hungry in a pinch this week, and enjoy the blend of flavors that happened while it sat in the fridge.