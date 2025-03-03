4 Make-Ahead Sandwiches That Will Hold Up In The Fridge

Sandwiches are one of those meals that are typically meant to be put together rather quickly. Life is quite busy for many of us, however, so even throwing together the simplest of sandwiches for lunch on the run might take too much time on certain days. That's where meal prep comes into play, where you assemble your go-to sandwiches, wrap them tightly, and throw them in the fridge until it's time to eat. Not all sandwiches are created equally, though.

The issue with making some sandwiches in advance is that condiments like mayonnaise and certain toppings like freshly-sliced tomatoes might turn the bread soggy. And nobody wants to bite into soggy bread. Then there are the sandwiches that just taste best fresh, like peanut butter and jelly. Personally, I have many childhood memories of pulling out a PB&J where the jelly seeped through the bread. That doesn't mean you can't make some sandwiches ahead of time, because some variations use crusty bread that will hold up in the fridge or use minimal condiments. To make life easier, we came up with four popular options that will hold up in the fridge to enjoy later.