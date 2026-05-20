26 Fish Sandwich Recipes That Are Crispy, Creamy, And Delicious
We love a good chicken sandwich, and burgers are a classic for a reason. But when you're looking for a sandwich that's a bit lighter, a fish sandwich is the way to go. It's a type of sandwich that can take so many different forms — from tuna salad to crispy fried cod, putting fish between two buns or slices of bread is a recipe for deliciousness. Even the biggest fish sandwich fans, though, might not realize all the ways they can put this kind of dish together. That's why we've collected this list of incredible fish sandwiches. They stretch across the textural spectrum, from creamy to crispy and everything in between.
Most of these recipes are relatively easy, so you can pull them off whenever you get a craving. But all of them taste incredible and may just make you think about seafood in a new way. So, save yourself some money and skip that seafood restaurant, as you can make any of these tasty fish sandwiches in your own kitchen.
Pub-Inspired Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich
There's nothing like going to a pub, ordering yourself a beautifully crispy fish sandwich, and washing it all down with a beer. But with this recipe, you can skip the pub entirely and get that same flavor at home. The cod filet is coated in homemade beer batter, which yields the perfect exterior texture of the fish. And to really take things to the next level, you should also make your own tartar sauce, for a creaminess that pairs beautifully with every bite of fish.
Simple Tuna Melt
Sometimes, the seemingly simplest dishes are also the most satisfying. At least, that's how you'll feel when you make this tuna melt. It utilizes canned tuna, which means that you don't have to break the bank to eat an incredible fish sandwich. Celery, dill, and onion make for a punchy tuna salad that gets its richness from lots of mayo and some acidity from lemon. Pile it all onto some good-quality bread, then choose provolone or sharp cheddar to get that melted, creamy texture you crave.
Recipe: Simple Tuna Melt
Salmon Sliders with Avocado Crema
Sliders may just be the best way to eat a sandwich, since they're handheld and you can eat several in one sitting. But it's not just burger patties that make incredible sliders — salmon absolutely can, too. It's a lighter take on a slider, but the fattiness from the salmon still makes it quite rich. To add some creaminess to the equation, you'll also find a flavorful and velvety avocado crema. Microgreens are there for freshness and to elevate the sandwiches' appearance.
Oven-Fried Fish Sandwich with Triple Pickle Tartar
Just because you want to make a fried fish sandwich at home doesn't mean that you have to pull out a deep fryer and make a huge mess in your kitchen. This recipe instructs you to "fry" your fish in the oven — but don't worry, it still has the same crispy consistency you love, just with a lighter touch. Using three kinds of pickles gives the homemade tartar sauce more depth of flavor, and a slice of American cheese finishes it all off.
Cajun-Inspired Catfish Sandwich
One of the more overlooked types of fish out there is catfish. A lot of people think that catfish doesn't taste very good, perhaps because it's one of the cheaper types of seafood you'll encounter in markets. However, its price point makes it attractive to those who are trying to save money, and when it's cooked well, catfish can taste incredible. By breading it and dousing it with Cajun spices and seasonings, you'll make a sandwich that'll make you fall in love with catfish from here on out.
Recipe: Cajun-Inspired Catfish Sandwich
Fried Cod Sandwich
Most of the time when you're making a fried fish sandwich, you'll be using some kind of white fish. We particularly like cod, thanks to its buttery texture and the fact that it stays so tender even after being fried. And in this recipe, cod really shines. Not only does it get a thick, crispy breading, but this sandwich is also loaded up with a ton of veggies, which you don't always see on fish sandwiches. That combination of fried, crispy fish and fresh, crunchy veggies is a match made in heaven.
Recipe: Fried Cod Sandwich
Simple Tuna Salad Sandwich
When you just need a fresh, healthy-feeling sort of lunch, tuna salad always does the trick. This simple and easy recipe comes together in just a matter of minutes, and it packs a lot of crunch thanks to the inclusion of celery and red onion. The dressing for this salad really pops, too. Not only will you use mayo, but the recipe also calls for Dijon mustard and lemon pepper. Serve it all on some rye bread for just the right kind of bitterness, and you have a deli-level tuna salad sandwich.
Recipe: Simple Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tempura Red Snapper Banh Mi
When you really want to go all out with your fish sandwich, you have to make this red snapper banh mi. You're not exactly working with plain, steamed fish, though — a tempura batter gives it a lovely crunch that's only enhanced by the crunch of all the fresh vegetables in the mix. Both red and green cabbage, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, and jalapenos are essential for building those amazing layers of freshness in the sandwich.
Recipe: Tempura Red Snapper Banh Mi
Copycat Subway Tuna Sandwich
A plain old tuna sandwich gets the job done sometimes, but when you're looking for a tuna sandwich that feels a bit more indulgent, you might want to try this recipe. It's a copycat of Subway's tuna salad sandwich, and it actually tastes shockingly similar to the real thing. However, you'll save a lot of money making it at home, and there's a good chance that the ingredients will taste fresher to boot.
Recipe: Copycat Subway Tuna Sandwich
Springtime Smoked Salmon Tea Sandwiches
Whether you're having a little daytime get-together or you just want to serve yourself a lunch that feels a bit fancier than what you usually eat, you have to try these smoked salmon tea sandwiches. Smoked salmon delivers a lot more flavor than the fresh or canned varieties, and those flavors are only enhanced by all the veggies you'll add to the mix. Serve the salmon on challah bread for a soft, springy texture that pairs well with the slight chewiness of the fish.
Sweet and Spicy Grilled Salmon Sandwiches
Did you know that you can simply grill some salmon filets and slap them on a burger for a meal that feels healthy and sort of indulgent at the same time? Sambal oelek provides the salmon with just the right amount of heat, while brown sugar promises a balanced sweetness that really shines with salmon. Finish off the simple recipe with some crunchy lettuce and mayonnaise, and you have an elite fish sandwich for dinner.
Seared Ahi Tuna Flatbread Sandwiches
We love a good tuna salad sandwich made with canned tuna when we're trying to make a budget meal, but there might be times when you want a more elevated tuna sandwich. Enter this seared ahi tuna recipe. Using excellent-quality tuna promises an excellent flavor, but searing this fish allows the interior to stay just a bit raw, which offers a more varied texture and that delicious, bold tuna flavor. Load up on microgreens and sliced radishes for some crunch and freshness to finish it all off.
Ultimate Louisiana Salmon BLT
A BLT is one of the simplest sandwiches out there, but the combo of crispy bacon and fresh, cold vegetables is one that almost always tastes good. But when you want to make your BLT a bit more substantial, it makes sense to add another layer of protein into the mix. This recipe plops a whole salmon filet onto your sandwich, which gets its flavor from a combo of Louisiana-inspired seasonings. You may never want to eat a BLT without the salmon again.
Recipe: Ultimate Louisiana Salmon BLT
Simple Yet Refined Tuna Sandwich
Just because you follow a simple recipe doesn't mean it's not elevated. That's why we love this tuna salad recipe. Using fresh herbs and arugula definitely gives the salad a flavor profile that's a step up from your average tuna salad recipe, and utilizing a high-quality canned tuna can improve the overall flavor of the dish even more. This is an easy recipe you can pull off in just a few minutes, but it feels like something you'd eat at a high-end cafe.
Recipe: Simple Yet Refined Tuna Sandwich
Fresh Salmon Burgers
You know those times when a burger technically sounds good, but you still feel like you should eat something a bit lighter? That's when it's time to make these salmon burgers. You just need a few simple ingredients to pull them off, which makes this an easy recipe to pull off any night of the week. Once you've formed and cooked your patties, feel free to layer on any toppings you desire, from mustard and mayo to lettuce and onion. Burger night just got a little more interesting.
Recipe: Fresh Salmon Burgers
Grilled Salmon Salad Sandwich
Sure, you've probably had your fair share of tuna salad sandwiches before, but what about a salmon salad sandwich? The idea is pretty much the same, but with this recipe, you won't be using canned salmon. Instead, by grilling the salmon before mixing it with the other salad ingredients, you get a depth of flavor (and a bit of char) that you won't find in any other fish salad recipe. It's a recipe that every true salmon lover needs to try.
Recipe: Grilled Salmon Salad Sandwich
Spicy Salmon Burger with Guacamole
We love a solid, basic salmon burger, but when you want to turn up the notch on flavor, you have to try this recipe. The salmon burgers themselves get their spiciness from chili flakes, but the addition of capers also creates a salty, umami flavor profile that's seriously next-level. The fresh and creamy guacamole balances out that spicy note nicely, creating harmony between the different elements of the dish. Enjoy your salmon burger outside on a sunny summer day for maximum deliciousness.
French-Inspired Tuna Salad Sandwich
Want to feel like you're grabbing a sandwich from a little French cafe for lunch? Then you have to make this sophisticated tuna salad sandwich. By starting with a baguette, you already have a great structure for your sandwich, and filling it with a super-herby tuna salad ensures that it's both satisfying and packed with flavor. Tarragon, chervil, and chives offer a fresh, green flavor that really shines here. Top it all off with some microgreens for extra veg.
Maine-ish Salmon Salad Rolls
If you've spent much time in New England, then you've probably had a lobster roll before. But in this recipe, you'll ditch the lobster and opt for salmon instead. Because this sandwich is inspired by the lobster rolls you'd find in Maine, it has a creamy, mayonnaise-based dressing, and it's served cold (as opposed to a hot version with butter). The salmon's richness and bolder flavor make for a fun upgrade to this already delicious sandwich.
Recipe: Maine-ish Salmon Salad Rolls
Smoked Salmon Fry Bread with Kefir Ranch
A lox bagel is one of the best-ever ways to eat salmon. But this recipe switches up that classic dish for something a bit more complex and unexpected. Instead of using a bagel, you'll make your own fry bread here. It has a lovely fattiness to it, which results in a crisp exterior and soft interior that makes this open-faced sandwich delicious before you even load on the smoked salmon. It's topped with sliced red onions, a slew of different herbs, and salty capers.
Classic Blackened Fish Sandwich
We love a good fried fish sandwich, but when you want something lighter that still doesn't compromise on flavor, blackened fish is the way to go. A bold coating of spices ensures that every bite is as flavorful as possible, and after it's cooked, the fish takes on a crispy crust that's just slightly burnt. To keep this sandwich tasting light and fresh, it's topped with a crunchy coleslaw that has a bit of sweetness to it to balance out the fish's saltiness.
Recipe: Classic Blackened Fish Sandwich
Tuna Melt Panini
Just because you need to make a quick lunch doesn't mean you have to microwave a frozen meal or settle for a few pieces of cheese with crackers. This tuna melt panini comes together quickly and promises a top-notch fish sandwich experience. You can make it with tuna that comes in a can or a pouch, and it gets its bold flavor from capers, red bell peppers, and Dijon mustard. To get that melty consistency we're going for, this recipe calls for sharp cheddar cheese.
Recipe: Tuna Melt Panini
Loaded Lox Bagel
There's nothing like a lox bagel on a weekend morning, with rich cream cheese, that fatty salmon, and all those fresh, crunchy toppings. It's an elite open-faced sandwich, and by following this recipe, you can easily make one at home. Dill and sliced red onion are the perfect ingredients to top your bagel with, but if you want to go all out, you can also make your own quick pickles for some added tanginess.
Recipe: Loaded Lox Bagel
Cilantro-Lime Tilapia Burgers
A lot of seafood lovers have tried salmon burgers, but you don't have to limit yourself to salmon if you're craving a fish burger. Switch it up and make your patties out of tilapia instead. Tilapia is an excellent choice because it has such a mild flavor, which means it's easy to season however you want. Garlic, cilantro, and paprika are flavor powerhouses in this tilapia patty, but the cilantro-lime sauce is what gives the sandwich its lovely herbal tanginess.
Recipe: Cilantro-Lime Tilapia Burgers
Salmon Burgers
Your next burger night is about to get a lot more interesting when you whip up these salmon burgers. And the best part? You don't even need a grill! They cook up easily on a pan in just a matter of minutes. Because you're going to be getting so much flavor from the salmon patty itself, you don't need to go overboard with the toppings here. Some fresh lettuce and a bit of mayonnaise add crunch and creaminess, respectively, which pulls it all together perfectly.
Recipe: Salmon Burgers
Copycat McDonald's Filet-O-Fish
The Filet-O-Fish at McDonald's is arguably the most iconic fish fast food menu item in the world. Luckily, it's a pretty simple recipe, so it's one that you can easily pull off at home. This recipe calls for cod or any other kind of firm, white fish, which you'll cover with a crunchy panko breading. This gives you that same crisp you get from a Filet-O-Fish. For best results, make your own tartar sauce from scratch — it's super easy to do. It's all finished off with a creamy slice of American cheese, just like they do it at McDonald's.
Recipe: Copycat McDonald's Filet-O-Fish
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