26 Fish Sandwich Recipes That Are Crispy, Creamy, And Delicious

We love a good chicken sandwich, and burgers are a classic for a reason. But when you're looking for a sandwich that's a bit lighter, a fish sandwich is the way to go. It's a type of sandwich that can take so many different forms — from tuna salad to crispy fried cod, putting fish between two buns or slices of bread is a recipe for deliciousness. Even the biggest fish sandwich fans, though, might not realize all the ways they can put this kind of dish together. That's why we've collected this list of incredible fish sandwiches. They stretch across the textural spectrum, from creamy to crispy and everything in between.

Most of these recipes are relatively easy, so you can pull them off whenever you get a craving. But all of them taste incredible and may just make you think about seafood in a new way. So, save yourself some money and skip that seafood restaurant, as you can make any of these tasty fish sandwiches in your own kitchen.