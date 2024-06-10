Salmon Sliders With Avocado Crema Recipe

It's always useful to have a good slider recipe on hand. Summer cookout? Serve up sliders before the main course. Super bowl party? You've got yourself an appetizer everybody will love. While they can also make fun and delicious dinners on their own, sliders are also the perfect size for entertaining, where grabbable finger foods are a necessity for mingling guests. This recipe written with Michelle McGlinn is a slider for the fish lovers, featuring blackened salmon and an avocado crema that is equal parts spicy and refreshing.

The salmon is blackened in Cajun-inspired seasonings before being slathered with creamy whipped avocado and squeezed between mini buns of brioche. The result is a moist and tender salmon with a crispy Cajun crust that your guests — and you — will keep going back for. Plus, this recipe offers up an inventive way to put salmon to good use and puts a spin on the classic beef slider while still being equally as delicious.