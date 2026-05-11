15 Herbs And Spices You Need For Cooking Middle Eastern Food

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When one thinks of spice-forward cuisines, Middle Eastern food may come to mind. Middle Eastern and North African cuisine is specifically known for its use of spices like cumin, cinnamon, saffron, and nutmeg, and blends like baharat and ras el hanout. It may also be surprising to folks who are unfamiliar with the cuisine that herbs are unsung supporting actors and play a big role in developing fragrances and flavors. As an Egyptian recipe developer and food writer, I've grown up with these herbs and spices, and my pantry is packed full of every Middle Eastern flavor ingredient you can think of.

Having an intimate knowledge and know-how of how to use these herbs and spices is something I consider to be a gift, as it makes cooking so much more interesting. Having a pantry full of aromatic spices and herbs can make you not only a better cook, but it also allows your mind to travel while making dinner in your kitchen. It may be intimidating figuring out where to start, but there is so much fun to be had along the journey. One way to learn is to just throw yourself in, experiment, and taste along the way. Whether you're looking to build your pantry from scratch or just thinking of what may be missing, here are some of the herbs and spices you need for cooking Middle Eastern food.