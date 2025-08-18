10 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Tabbouleh

During the hot days of summer, it's a good idea to have a few no-cook meal options up your sleeve. Choosing not to turn on your stove or oven can mean making a lot of salads, but that doesn't have to be boring when you know how to make a salad like tabbouleh. This tangy and fresh salad is bright, bursting with flavor, and unlike other salads you may already have in your repertoire. Popular in Levantine cuisine, this salad is eaten cold, as a mezze side dish or simply on its own. It may look like it has many ingredients, but it only uses a handful, and is easily dressed with some olive oil and lemon juice. While you can always customize the ingredients according to your preferences and what you have available, it's usually made with a base of fresh parsley, tomatoes, and bulgur wheat.

As a professional cook and recipe developer with Middle Eastern heritage, I rely on tabbouleh to impress friends and clients. Even those who say they aren't a fan of tabbouleh end up enjoying it. This is likely because they've tried a store-bought version or one that hasn't been prepared with the right ingredients, method, or preparation. Tabbouleh is not a hard salad to track down; however, they're not all made equally. For such a deceptively simple salad, there are plenty of ways people go wrong with it. Luckily, once you know what to do, you can get it right every time. Here are some mistakes everyone makes with tabbouleh.