10 Absolute Best Olive Oils For Dressing Up Your Salads

When you're in the mood for fresh produce, nothing will do it quite like a leafy green salad. Whether you stick to basic lettuces or toss in spicier options like arugula and mustard greens is up to you, but most people can agree that some sort of dressing instantly enhances the dish. You could opt for store-bought options if you're short on time and looking for something specific, but with the right extra virgin olive oil (which is distinct from regular olive oil), you really don't need much more than a splash of vinegar, salt, and pepper.

That said, EVOO comes in lots of styles, depending on the source and variety of the olives, as well as their maturity and how they are processed. If you choose something too subtle, it might be masked beneath all the greenery. On the flip side, if you go for something overly bold and bitter, it might emphasize those notes in the leafy greens you chose. To facilitate your future salad-making experiences, we've put together a selection of extra virgin olive oils that are optimal for dressing your salads. Skip the store-bought dressings and hone in on the nuances of this delicious condiment with one of these bottles.