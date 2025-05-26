How To Make Restaurant-Quality Shawarma At Home, According To Chefs

Once you have found the right cut of meat, you will want to treat it to a flavorful marinade. After all, shawarma is no wallflower — this dish is all about the bold flavors. Marinating the meat for the right amount of time can level up the flavor while also unlocking the key to those wispy, tender strips.

When stripped back to the basics, any marinade offers up certain key elements. Acids, such as those present in lemon juice, yogurt, and vinegar, tenderize the meat by breaking down its proteins. The dairy present in yogurt also caramelizes when exposed to heat to infuse softness into the meat. Lastly, the fragrance from aromatics, such as spices and herbs, will have everyone crowding hungrily at your elbow when the meat first touches the skillet.

Chef Sufyan Marikkar agrees. "Ideally, the meat should be marinated overnight, around 8–12 hours. This gives the spices, yogurt, lemon juice, vinegar, or other acids in the marinade enough time to break down muscle fibers and deeply infuse the meat with flavor," he says. While you may be tempted to rush the process when working on a tight clock, less than 6 hours of marination effort will compromise the dish's rich, complex flavor profile. "The seasoning will only coat the surface of the meat rather than penetrating through," Marikkar explains. "As a result, the shawarma may taste bland or unevenly seasoned, with no distinction in flavor after the first few bites."