The Timing Mistake You Need To Avoid When Broiling In The Oven

If you've been ignoring the broiler setting on your oven because it's a little mysterious, we're here to help you avoid any mistakes you could run into when you're ready to learn, especially this major timing issue you should know to stay safe in the kitchen. Unlike the regular bake setting on your oven, the broiler is meant to be used in shorter bursts of 15 to 30 minutes at most. Broilers are very hot by design, so most broiled foods only need about 10 minutes to brown and cook through. Adding in some time for pre-heating, you shouldn't need to keep the oven set to broil very long.

A broiler works like an upside-down grill: It's a powerful source of heat all coming from one direction. When you set the broiler to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, all that heat being generated comes directly from the broiling unit above the food, like an intense ray of sunshine. If your broiler operates with the door open, as many do, then the escaping heat causes the thermostat to keep the unit on full blast. The intense heat of your broiling element can not only overcook your food quickly, but also damage your oven and even start a fire when it's on for too long.