Broil Your Frozen Pizza For Bubbling Hot Cheese Every Time

Everyone loves a good pizza, especially when it's from the comfort of your own home. With frozen pizza, you can easily cook and enjoy this quick, tasty meal in a matter of minutes. But sometimes, it simply doesn't satisfy in the same way a pizza from your favorite restaurant does. The cheese may fail to melt and brown, and the crust can be a stale disappointment. However, there's a simple kitchen trick that can elevate this frozen pie from just okay to outstanding. Simply finish it off with a broil.

Normally, preparing frozen pizza is a matter of baking it in the oven, which cooks it evenly, ensuring it's heated all the way through. While this is great for making sure your pizza is cooked, it often doesn't do enough to give you that crispy crust and deliciously melted cheese that's slightly browned on top. That's where broiling comes into play. After baking, broil your frozen pizza before serving. Broiling is a cooking method that uses direct radiant heat from above at very high temperatures, much like (upside down) grilling, but indoors. It's perfect for creating that appetizing golden-brown finish on your cheese and giving your crust an extra crunch. Here's how you do it.