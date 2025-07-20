Give Brisket A New Vibe With Rich, Earthy Middle Eastern-Inspired Flair

Preparing a succulent brisket is a great way to make the most out of a large portion of red meat used for a number of satisfying meals. Whether smoked, slow-cooked, or oven-baked, the earthy, savory flavors are irresistible. While a typical brisket dry rub consists of a mix of such seasonings as smoked paprika, ground coriander, salt, pepper, onion, and garlic powder, these are not necessarily the only spices you can use. For your next brisket, infuse Middle Eastern-inspired ingredients into your next batch with reimagined seasonings and marinades.

Much like using za'atar on a steak, you can let the earthy and rich flavors of Middle Eastern cuisine inform your next brisket dry rub. Among the many underrated seasonings you ought to use more are such popular Middle Eastern favorites as sumac and ras el hanout. These, and many others, can add a wonderful and new taste to a traditional brisket.

Take, for example, the spice blend known as baharat. Depending on the specific region from which the blend derives, baharat can have a few variations. Generally, it is composed of a blend of cardamom, nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, cumin, paprika, coriander, and pepper. These seasonings on their own can create an impactful effect in a brisket dry rub, but mixed together can be even more delicious. This will open up possibilities both for the presentation and accompanying side dishes of your brisket.