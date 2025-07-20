Give Brisket A New Vibe With Rich, Earthy Middle Eastern-Inspired Flair
Preparing a succulent brisket is a great way to make the most out of a large portion of red meat used for a number of satisfying meals. Whether smoked, slow-cooked, or oven-baked, the earthy, savory flavors are irresistible. While a typical brisket dry rub consists of a mix of such seasonings as smoked paprika, ground coriander, salt, pepper, onion, and garlic powder, these are not necessarily the only spices you can use. For your next brisket, infuse Middle Eastern-inspired ingredients into your next batch with reimagined seasonings and marinades.
Much like using za'atar on a steak, you can let the earthy and rich flavors of Middle Eastern cuisine inform your next brisket dry rub. Among the many underrated seasonings you ought to use more are such popular Middle Eastern favorites as sumac and ras el hanout. These, and many others, can add a wonderful and new taste to a traditional brisket.
Take, for example, the spice blend known as baharat. Depending on the specific region from which the blend derives, baharat can have a few variations. Generally, it is composed of a blend of cardamom, nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, cumin, paprika, coriander, and pepper. These seasonings on their own can create an impactful effect in a brisket dry rub, but mixed together can be even more delicious. This will open up possibilities both for the presentation and accompanying side dishes of your brisket.
Using Middle Eastern spices with your brisket
There are many ways to make a brisket, but it simply comes down to a matter of preference for taste and texture. For example, determine whether you want a crisp bark on the outside and a brisket that is ideal for slicing or one that is more tender and falls apart when pulled with a fork. Start with a dry rub of cumin, coriander, cinnamon, cardamom, smoked paprika, and cloves in addition to freshly ground black pepper. You can cover the brisket with stock or broth and put it in either a slow cooker or a smoker to get the meat fully cooked and to the ideal consistency.
If you want to use your favorite Middle Eastern flavors in a marinade, try preparing an ultra-garlicky toum recipe and slather it on your brisket prior to cooking. For a lighter touch, mix up a marinade using za'atar and high-quality olive oil with which to prepare your smoked brisket. Additionally, you can prepare a more basic pulled brisket and infuse Middle Eastern ingredients into the braising liquid or in your side dishes. Try serving freshly cooked pulled brisket in fluffy pita bread with crumbles of feta cheese and pickled onions and turnips. Sliced brisket would also go especially well when served with a side of saffron rice pilaf. Any way you choose to use your favorite Middle Eastern flavors will yield a most memorable and delicious brisket.