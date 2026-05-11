15 Of The All-Time Worst Trader Joe's Items, According To Customers

Heading off on a shopping trip to Trader Joe's is pretty exciting. There's no denying that it's kind of like going on a modern-day adventure, especially if you're in range of a few different locations. Those in the know make it a point to visit different Trader Joe's stores in order to take advantage of things like location-specific items, and you never know what you're going to find. Honestly, that's the kind of excitement we get out of bed in the morning for.

As much of a fan favorite as this grocery chain is, it's far from perfect. Customers have a number of complaints about Trader Joe's that include things like the seemingly arbitrary discontinuing of beloved products and parking lots that seem to be modeled on the crayon drawings of a sleep-deprived toddler. Some products, too, have left customers regretting their TJ's-related life choices and wondering exactly what processes — or lack thereof — were behind some things making it to the shelves.

We wanted to know what products were nearly universally panned, so we headed out to social media and Reddit in particular. The great thing about Reddit is that users don't hold back, and we found that in a number of cases, they agreed that some Trader Joe's products would have been better off staying the fever dream they were apparently created during. From off tastes and bad textures to products that have a distinct aroma of death, let's take a look at the things that everyone skips.