The Absolute Worst Trader Joe's Bottled Salad Dressing On The Shelves

Trader Joe's has a lot to offer when it comes to salad dressings. The lineup ranges from zesty blends to creamy classics. We tried 13 of them and ranked each bottle from worst to best, focusing on flavor, balance, and texture. But not every bottle is a winner, and one in particular left our team more puzzled than pleased.

That dressing? The Organic Ranch. On paper, it checks all the right boxes. A blend of onion purée, mustard seed, black pepper, garlic, and parsley sounds like it should work perfectly. But in the bottle, it falls flat. The flavor leans overwhelmingly into mayo territory, and the thick texture clings in a way that drowns out everything else. Instead of the herby, tangy notes ranch fans crave, this one comes off as bland and oddly heavy. It's a shame, too, because the value is there. You get a full 16-oz bottle for $2.99, and it's free from artificial ingredients. But a clean label only gets you so far when the taste doesn't land.

If you're determined to make it work, you might be able to amp up the flavor with a splash of buttermilk to smooth it out and a squeeze of lemon to brighten it up. Even with a few tweaks, though, it still may not be enough to save the bottle. So whether you're planning to dress up a salad, drizzle it over pizza, or dip a veggie stick, you're better off reaching for something else.