9 Frequent Complaints Trader Joe's Shoppers Have

A lot of people complain about the aisles at Trader Joe's. It's not always that the aisles are small; in fact, they are wide enough to fit at least a couple of shopping carts side by side, but some say they'd like them to be even wider. Others share, though, their stores have narrow aisles. However, as TJ's regulars, we can compare shopping in the store to driving and not following the rules of the road: The aisles are like stop-and-go traffic, with people coming to a dead stop in the middle of the aisle and leaving their cart unattended, brake-checking, swerving, and turning in random directions, going against the flow of traffic, and potentially running into you.

There's a whole thread that revolves around this question posed by a Redditor: "Is there a scientific explanation behind why Trader Joe's shoppers are always so... lacking in spatial awareness?" People complain about chaos and cramped aisles, but also say it has to do with how TJ's organizes itself. The frozen foods, for example, require a person to stop and peer into the freezer to see what's available. Others call out that you might not know what something is and have to stop to read the label, or that the employees are posted in inconvenient spots as they restock. No matter the reason, it can be incredibly difficult to navigate the aisles of Trader Joe's.