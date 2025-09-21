Trader Joe's Delicious, Fan-Favorite Bread That Was Discontinued In 2025

Unfortunately, Trader Joe's discontinues products fast, and that includes one that made it onto our list of the best Trader Joe's breakfast items. Among the retired Trader Joe's foods we need back is the pancake bread. This bread climbed to the top of our ranked Trader Joe's baked goods for good reason, and we're not the only ones missing the moist, fluffy loaves that can be described as heavenly.

Other fans have compared the taste to an enhanced stack of buttermilk pancakes reimagined in a loaf form. Pieces were covered with a coffee cake crumble, turning the item into something that could forgivably be mistaken for dessert. Served with fruit, coffee, ice cream, or simply eaten alone, pancake bread was a winner. "I ate half the loaf in like 5 minutes," remarked one shopper. Another Trader Joe's shopper admitted to purchasing the bread weekly for years on end, received it as a birthday present, and managed to gift a loaf to a friend in another country. "Buy this and eat the whole thing every time ... No regrets," said another.

Moist and tender, pancake bread was the perfect balance of satisfying and sweet. Slicing into the pillowy pieces sent an aroma of maple syrup and pancakes throughout the room. One loaf ran around $4. "I cannot buy this again, but you totally should," commented another. Unfortunately, none of us can. Trader Joe's creative culinary take on a stack of buttermilk pancakes has been taken away.