The Trader Joe's Snack That Might Taste Better Depending On When You Buy It
Trader Joe's has a wide variety of beloved products, many of which are only available in a limited amount during particular seasons. Often, these seasonal faves sell out in a few days, including the incredibly popular Jingle Jangle, which is only sold during the winter holiday season. To get a tin (or a few), you have know how to get your hands on popular items before they sell out. In 2020, Trader Joe's launched a delicious, colorful springtime version of the cult favorite, called Springle Jangle. While it's not an exact duplicate of the holiday tin treat, it offers a craving-busting option for Jingle Jangle fans who wait all year for their chance to buy it.
Both limited-edition treats are a mishmash of chocolate-based items, such pretzels, candies, and cookies. But which one is better? That depends on what you prefer. Fans are divided, with many taking to Reddit to proclaim that the spring version is better, but fans eagerly await each year's arrival of the original. Considering the differences in the contents of the Jangles, it makes sense that either version might be more appealing to different shoppers.
Springle Jangle vs Jingle Jangle
Jingle Jangle and Springle Jangle both contain a variety of chocolate-covered treats, including pretzels, peanut butter cups, and cooke pieces, as well as colorful candy gems that give nod to the season. The spring version features yogurt-coated pretzels, butter toffee peanuts, and pastel colors, while the winter mix has chocolate-covered caramel popcorn and red candies. Jingle Jangle is far more chocolatey, and the large tin includes a significant amount of popcorn in our experience. The Springle Jangle mix, which we included in our ranking of 20 Trader Joe's candies, feels lighter (and brighter!) thanks to the yogurt-covered pretzels and fewer chocolate items. It also comes in a smaller 10 ounce bag, versus Jingle Jangle's 22 ounce tin.
The good news is, you don't have to choose a favorite, as both are available in limited runs at different times of the year, so you can get a Jangle fix around the holidays and again in the spring. To hold everyone over in another season, there's a newer version around now, too. In 2023, Trader Joe's added to the lineup with Enchanted Jangle, a summertime mix with a fruitier, brighter mix of treats.