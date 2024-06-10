The Trader Joe's Snack That Might Taste Better Depending On When You Buy It

Trader Joe's has a wide variety of beloved products, many of which are only available in a limited amount during particular seasons. Often, these seasonal faves sell out in a few days, including the incredibly popular Jingle Jangle, which is only sold during the winter holiday season. To get a tin (or a few), you have know how to get your hands on popular items before they sell out. In 2020, Trader Joe's launched a delicious, colorful springtime version of the cult favorite, called Springle Jangle. While it's not an exact duplicate of the holiday tin treat, it offers a craving-busting option for Jingle Jangle fans who wait all year for their chance to buy it.

Both limited-edition treats are a mishmash of chocolate-based items, such pretzels, candies, and cookies. But which one is better? That depends on what you prefer. Fans are divided, with many taking to Reddit to proclaim that the spring version is better, but fans eagerly await each year's arrival of the original. Considering the differences in the contents of the Jangles, it makes sense that either version might be more appealing to different shoppers.