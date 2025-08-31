The Absolute Worst Trader Joe's Salad Dressing, According To Reddit

In a separate post where one user crowd sources answers for the best and worst salad dressings from Trader Joe's, multiple users replied that the ranch dressing was easily the worst, with one referring to the creamy dressing as "straight garbage". The second commenter called it horrible and even asked how to dispose of the dressing. Even more users called Trader Joe's ranch dressing "trash" and "disgusting." However not all hope is lost for those seeking a decent ranch product from Trader Joe's. Two commenters suggested the refrigerated version of the store's ranch, as opposed to the shelf-stable bottle of ranch, saying that the refrigerated product even tastes homemade.

When looking at the ingredients list for Trader Joe's organic ranch dressing, it isn't too surprising that the salad dressing would leave something to be desired for eaters. The first three ingredients are water, organic soybean oil, and organic cane sugar, none of which are usually at the top of the list of ingredients for making ranch dressing from scratch. Normally, you'd start with mayonnaise or sour cream and buttermilk to create a thick, tangy base before adding dried or fresh herbs, and maybe a squeeze of lemon juice or a splash of vinegar for more tanginess. However not all hope is lost if you've brought home a dud dressing from the supermarket. You can always doctor up a purchased ranch dressing if it's not to your liking, particularly with our chef-approved ways to add flavor to store-bought ranch.