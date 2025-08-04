How To Make Outback Steakhouse Scratch Ranch Dressing, According To Reddit
If you've never eaten at Outback Steakhouse before, you may not understand what all the fuss is about, but trust us when we tell you that the restaurant has some of the best ranch dressing out there. It's so good, in fact, that people have devoted a lot of time to trying to master it at home. Most of the recipes posted to sites like Reddit are bulk quantities used to make a huge batch. We're talking two gallons of mayonnaise and a gallon of buttermilk. That's probably enough to make nearly 200 fairly generous servings. But a little math goes a long way in converting them into something for home use.
Instead of making three gallons, you can make three cups at home with just 2 cups of mayo and 1 cup of buttermilk. To that you'd add ¾ teaspoon of salt, and ½ a teaspoon each of black pepper, granulated garlic, and granulated onion. The ratio isn't perfect, so you can add a little more of each to taste. Then stir in ¼ teaspoon of cayenne pepper. That's it.
There aren't many condiments in the world that people will openly admit to wanting to bathe in, but Outback's scratch-made ranch dressing is one of them. Thanks to this scaled-down copycat recipe, you can give it a spin for yourself. You don't need to limit yourself to just serving it with salad, either, as it's a very adaptable sauce.
Why is the Outback Steakhouse ranch so good?
Arguably, the reason that Outback's ranch dressing is so good is because it is scratch-made. This has been confirmed by former employees. Most restaurants, especially big chains, want consistency across the brand. They use premade mixes and ship them to stores to ensure the same taste at every location. Outback keeps theirs fresh, though. No Hidden Valley Ranch here.
Like many restaurant chains, this Steakhouse has some amazing menu items well as a few Outback dishes you should avoid. But the ranch dressing consistently makes everything better, so it makes sense to try to recreate it at home. For best results, mix everything thoroughly and then let the dressing sit in the fridge for a while. Overnight is best, but even a short rest will help the flavors come together.
Obviously, the dressing works with a salad, but fans use it for dipping fried chicken. Aussie cheese fries, from Outback's appetizer menu, are smothered in cheese, bacon, and ranch. The dressing also comes alongside breaded mushrooms and on the fried chicken sandwich. At home, of course, it can be adapted to anything from pasta salads to baked potatoes and even deviled egg filling. Ranch is also a great dip for fries.
If you want to flex a little, there's room for additional flavorings. You could substitute Greek yogurt or sour cream for some of the mayo. Fresh herbs like chives, parsley, and dill work well with ranch, as does fresh garlic rather than granulated. Less traditional herbs like cilantro or fennel fronds can add a nice touch, too. It's a simple recipe, so do experiment and make it your own or go for our Tasting Table recipe for ranch instead.