How To Make Outback Steakhouse Scratch Ranch Dressing, According To Reddit

If you've never eaten at Outback Steakhouse before, you may not understand what all the fuss is about, but trust us when we tell you that the restaurant has some of the best ranch dressing out there. It's so good, in fact, that people have devoted a lot of time to trying to master it at home. Most of the recipes posted to sites like Reddit are bulk quantities used to make a huge batch. We're talking two gallons of mayonnaise and a gallon of buttermilk. That's probably enough to make nearly 200 fairly generous servings. But a little math goes a long way in converting them into something for home use.

Instead of making three gallons, you can make three cups at home with just 2 cups of mayo and 1 cup of buttermilk. To that you'd add ¾ teaspoon of salt, and ½ a teaspoon each of black pepper, granulated garlic, and granulated onion. The ratio isn't perfect, so you can add a little more of each to taste. Then stir in ¼ teaspoon of cayenne pepper. That's it.

There aren't many condiments in the world that people will openly admit to wanting to bathe in, but Outback's scratch-made ranch dressing is one of them. Thanks to this scaled-down copycat recipe, you can give it a spin for yourself. You don't need to limit yourself to just serving it with salad, either, as it's a very adaptable sauce.