The Popular Chain Restaurant You Should Avoid If You're Craving Buffalo Wings

If you're craving buffalo wings, we set out to find the chain restaurants with the best ones. However, in our quest, we also found the chain restaurant to avoid. We sampled wings from six popular chain restaurants, judging their classic buffalo wings based on flavor and consistency of the sauce, and the taste and texture of the chicken meat and skin.

The clear loser of the bunch was Chili's bone-in buffalo wings. To begin, we felt shortchanged as half the wings weren't the meaty drumettes we so desired. The wings were fried, giving them crispy skin, which we enjoyed. However, the meat itself was chewy, tough, and dried out. The worst offender, however, was the buffalo sauce — if you could call it that. Instead of a zesty, smooth, spicy sauce, we got an oily mess that tasted almost floral. Suffice it to say, the texture of the chicken, along with an abomination of a sauce, put us off Chili's wings forever.

Customers on Facebook back up our opinion about their subpar texture, with one even going as far as to say they were "frozen and raw in the middle." Others experienced the same raw, rubbery texture. According to another customer, "there was very little sauce. They just tasted like chicken ... I'm pretty sure most of my wings didn't actually have sauce on them." Even the boneless wings were described at best as "like the frozen ones you buy at the store, just fried."