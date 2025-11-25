The 5 Absolute Best Chain Restaurant Buffalo Wings (And 1 To Avoid)

Fried chicken wings have been a Southern food staple for eons, but the saucy, spicy rendition was born out of a mom's desire to dazzle (or maybe just feed) her kid. Buffalo, New York, bar owner and mother, Teressa Bellissimo, was asked to whip up a snack for her son and his friends when late-night hunger pangs struck. Thankfully, the Anchor Bar had chicken wings on reserve (typically meant for soup), so Mom grabbed the wings, deep-fried them, and then smothered them in hot sauce. Talk about a creative way to utilize pantry staples. Everyone raved, and the peppery appetizer quickly became a hit with the locals. In one imaginative, back-of-house moment, America's favorite game day snack was born.

Bellissimo's 1964 nighttime ingenuity has since become a nationwide restaurant staple. From sports bars to steakhouses, Buffalo-style chicken wings have evolved into a beloved menu item. And let's not forget the chain restaurants dedicated exclusively to wings. To determine which eatery makes the best version of Buffalo chicken wings (without actually traveling to Buffalo), I went to six popular chains and put the birds to the test. I ordered classic Buffalo wings at each haunt and evaluated them based on the flavor and consistency of the sauce, as well as the taste and texture of the chicken meat and skin. With a flushed face and blazing palate, I unearthed definitive winners in the category, and one I won't order again.