'Gritty And Sour' — The High-End Steakhouse Chain Some Customers Say Has Low-End Flavor

While we don't usually associate chain restaurants with being high-end, there are many fancy steakhouse chains that use high-quality steaks and actually have dress codes to meet high-end standards. While plenty of these steakhouses are worth a visit, one that appears to be overrated is Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse.

Del Frisco's claims to offer "chef-driven cuisine, impeccable wines and exceptional hospitality," but reviews from disappointed customers tell a different story. Despite serving 45-day dry-aged steaks, a Redditor called their dry-aged ribeye "quite bland" and haphazardly cooked, stating, "The steak cooled too much on the cutting board and then got cooked through from medium rare to well done on the hot plates that the meat was actually served on." Another Redditor thought that "Everything was completely over seasoned and they didn't get a single temperature right for any of the steaks we ordered." A review on Tripadvisor was unimpressed with a thinly cut ribeye, with a seasoning that they described as "gritty and sour." Even the starters were terrible, with the same review stating, "My blue cheese lettuce wedge was browning with what I'd call refrigerator burn."

It's safe to say that many customers agree with a scathing Reddit review that deemed Del Frisco's "Overpriced chain garbage." To that effect, a Tripadvisor review noted that the wine list hiked up prices way above retail, leaving customers feeling cheated.