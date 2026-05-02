'Gritty And Sour' — The High-End Steakhouse Chain Some Customers Say Has Low-End Flavor
While we don't usually associate chain restaurants with being high-end, there are many fancy steakhouse chains that use high-quality steaks and actually have dress codes to meet high-end standards. While plenty of these steakhouses are worth a visit, one that appears to be overrated is Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse.
Del Frisco's claims to offer "chef-driven cuisine, impeccable wines and exceptional hospitality," but reviews from disappointed customers tell a different story. Despite serving 45-day dry-aged steaks, a Redditor called their dry-aged ribeye "quite bland" and haphazardly cooked, stating, "The steak cooled too much on the cutting board and then got cooked through from medium rare to well done on the hot plates that the meat was actually served on." Another Redditor thought that "Everything was completely over seasoned and they didn't get a single temperature right for any of the steaks we ordered." A review on Tripadvisor was unimpressed with a thinly cut ribeye, with a seasoning that they described as "gritty and sour." Even the starters were terrible, with the same review stating, "My blue cheese lettuce wedge was browning with what I'd call refrigerator burn."
It's safe to say that many customers agree with a scathing Reddit review that deemed Del Frisco's "Overpriced chain garbage." To that effect, a Tripadvisor review noted that the wine list hiked up prices way above retail, leaving customers feeling cheated.
Better steakhouse chains than Del Frisco's
Just because Del Frisco's Double Eagle doesn't live up to its high-end advertisement doesn't mean that there aren't other worthy steakhouse chains to visit instead. We ranked Capital Grille as the absolute best steakhouse chain to dine at, and Fogo de Chao and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar came in second and third. Customers seemed to hate on Del Frisco's ribeye, but their porterhouse wasn't much better. It was one of the worst in our ranking of steakhouse chain porterhouse steaks, while Smith & Wollensky's ranked best. If you're looking for a good ribeye, The Capital Grille, Black Angus Steak, and Texas Roadhouse offer the best versions.
If you thought about pivoting to seafood at Del Frisco's, customers weren't happy with the seafood selection, either. Reviews dismissed it as either rubbery and flavorless or overly salty. That said, Del Frisco's lobster mac and cheese is a lobster dish worth ordering – but avoid seafood not smothered with cheese and noodles. You're better off exploring seafood chains. Although they aren't immune to mediocrity either, as there are just as many supposedly high-end seafood chains that aren't worth their high price. And if you want to note which steakhouses other reviewers suggest avoiding, check out our these 9 overrated steakhouse chains.