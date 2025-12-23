9 Overrated Steakhouse Chains, According To Reviews

Calling something overrated is a fine line to walk, as it essentially all comes down to expectations. If you enter a restaurant that someone has hit with sky-high praise, even some small inconvenience can have you thinking that the place isn't all it's cracked up to be. Using that logic, claiming that an establishment is overrated can at times seem to be very nitpicky.

But when it comes to a trip to a steakhouse, especially those of the high-end variety, any little mistake can prove to be disastrous for both a diner's experience and a restaurant's reputation. For most people, treating oneself to an expensive steak from a restaurant is an opportunity to splurge, and the more money that a customer forks over, the less likely they are to tolerate anything going wrong.

All that to say, some of the steakhouses on this list may be surprising to see, as there are a few big names that are well known in the world of steak. But if enough customers have issues with a chain, it doesn't really matter how many accolades they've earned or how well they seem to be doing financially — if customers consistently don't like what they're getting, the place probably isn't all that its cracked up to be. These steakhouses surely have their fans, and it'd be inaccurate to say they're undeserving of any kind of praise — they simply might be getting a little too much.