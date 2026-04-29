9 Best New Fast Food Items Of April 2026
With fast food restaurants across the U.S. releasing new menu items left and right, it can be tough to keep up with the latest drops, much less actually try all the munchies that catch your eye. Don't feel overwhelmed — Tasting Table is here to help with a roundup of the best sandwiches, side dishes, drinks, and more that hit famous fast food chains in April of 2026, from Taco Bell and Wendy's to Starbucks and KFC.
Not only have these items never been seen on menus before, but they also have tons of positive reviews, so you can say "no thanks" to the new-but-subpar stuff and order fresh finds that are worth your time and money. Tasting Table's own reviewers have even tried (and loved!) several of these new items, so take it from us: They're worth a trip to the drive-thru.
Beloved American burger chains made a strong showing in recent fast food debuts, so if you see chicken sandwiches and the like as mere distractions from a classic beef burger, you'll surely find one to steal your heart. As the weather warms up, chains have also begun putting out refreshing cold drinks and desserts to cool customers down. Or, if you prefer to sweat out the heat, check out the spicy-hot nibbles that scorched onto menus over the past few weeks. As April draws to a close, it's time to catch up on all the releases that may have flown under your radar.
Burger King Peppercorn BLT Whopper
It's always a big deal when a new Whopper hits Burger King, and we tried the Peppercorn BLT Whopper the moment it dropped at the start of April. The burger's creamy peppercorn aioli and crispy bacon add plenty of smoky, slightly spicy zing to the beef patty, lettuce, tomato, and Swiss cheese, without messing too much with the classic Whopper format. It will surely please both traditionalists and customers who want to spice things up.
Starbucks Mango Strawberry and Energy Refreshers
Starbucks' Refresher lineup got an upgrade this month with new Mango Strawberry Refreshers, plus an option to add extra caffeine to any of the chain's fruity drinks and turn them into Energy Refreshers. We thought the new Refreshers delivered more sweetness than mango, but that's okay, as they were still delicious, juicy, and refreshing — and other fans agree. The Mango Dream (which adds coconut milk to the basic Mango Strawberry drink) was our favorite.
Taco Bell Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets
On April 16, Taco Bell dropped a wave of fresh items to get fans pumped, and while the returning Triple Double Crunchwrap was named as the best of the bunch by some, the all-new Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets also got rave reviews. These fried chicken bites are tossed in a powdered seasoning inspired by the chain's famous Diablo sauce, creating a crunchy, juicy, genuinely spicy snack that is sure to delight true heat-seekers.
Wendy's Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion
Wendy's spring menu brought multiple limited-edition dishes, but one of its best additions is thankfully a core menu item that's here to stay. The Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion combines a chocolate or vanilla Frosty with cookie dough and brownie batter sauce. We thought Wendy's new Frosty gave Frosty Fusions a reason to exist, as the chain's previous attempts at dressed-up desserts pale in comparison to this chocolatey, dough-filled delight that's already becoming a fan favorite.
KFC Snackers
The original KFC Snacker was a small yet beloved fried chicken sandwich that sadly vanished from menus in 2013. Over ten years later, KFC has brought it back as part of a value menu (albeit with pickles instead of lettuce and new brioche buns), and has also released a spicy version with coleslaw. Some fans are miffed by the changes to the Snacker, but others find the sandwiches to be great bites for just $3 each.
Shake Shack Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Burger
We're stretching the rules a bit for this next burger, as it actually dropped on March 31, but we liked Shake Shack's limited-time pimento cheese-themed menu so much that we have to restate it here. The Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Burger is our top pick, as the combo of Shake Shack's flavorful smashed beef patty, luscious pimento cheese, aged cheddar, and pickled cherry peppers creates a rich, slightly spicy, super-savory sandwich that will blow your mind.
Starbucks Mango Cream Cold Foam
Starbucks' spring mango-rama continues with the new Mango Cream Cold Foam, along with two iced drinks featuring the topping: the Mango Cream Chai and Mango Cream Matcha. In our taste test, we thought the foam had a lighter mango taste, so it didn't compete too much with the earthy matcha and spiced chai. Other fans find the foam authentic-tasting, but not too bold, so true mango lovers may want to ask for extra mango syrup.
Taco Bell Zab's Chicken Ranch Nacho Fries
These days, Taco Bell's unique snacks and side dishes are almost as famous as its tacos, and the chain has gone all-in yet again with the limited-edition Zab's Chicken Ranch Nacho Fries. The dish amps up the cheese-sauced potatoes with roasted chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella, pepper jack, and cheddar, and Datil Pepper Ranch sauce from famed hot sauce brand Zab's. Fans are hurrying to their nearest Taco Bell to try this crispy, cheesy, slightly spicy side.
Wendy's Jalapeño Ranch Cheeseburger
Our final must-try burger of April comes from Wendy's new limited-time lineup of spicy Jalapeño Ranch items. The chain's Jalapeño Ranch Cheeseburger includes jalapeño ranch sauce, jalapeño slices, and melted American cheese for a satisfyingly meaty sandwich with the perfect balance of spicy, creamy, and savory notes. Wendy's has also dropped Jalapeño Bacon Breakfast Potatoes and a Jalapeño Breakfast Biscuit for those who like to wake up in the morning with a dose of spice.