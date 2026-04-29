9 Best New Fast Food Items Of April 2026

With fast food restaurants across the U.S. releasing new menu items left and right, it can be tough to keep up with the latest drops, much less actually try all the munchies that catch your eye. Don't feel overwhelmed — Tasting Table is here to help with a roundup of the best sandwiches, side dishes, drinks, and more that hit famous fast food chains in April of 2026, from Taco Bell and Wendy's to Starbucks and KFC.

Not only have these items never been seen on menus before, but they also have tons of positive reviews, so you can say "no thanks" to the new-but-subpar stuff and order fresh finds that are worth your time and money. Tasting Table's own reviewers have even tried (and loved!) several of these new items, so take it from us: They're worth a trip to the drive-thru.

Beloved American burger chains made a strong showing in recent fast food debuts, so if you see chicken sandwiches and the like as mere distractions from a classic beef burger, you'll surely find one to steal your heart. As the weather warms up, chains have also begun putting out refreshing cold drinks and desserts to cool customers down. Or, if you prefer to sweat out the heat, check out the spicy-hot nibbles that scorched onto menus over the past few weeks. As April draws to a close, it's time to catch up on all the releases that may have flown under your radar.