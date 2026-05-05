10 Best Spots For Brunch In Seattle
Seattle locals like myself will tell you, every time of year is the best time of year in our city, and the food follows suit — there's no low season for the Emerald City culinary scene. With its plentiful urban green space, accessible beaches, and famously good food, Seattle is a wonderland when it comes to brunch. In the summer, the outdoor seating is excellent thanks to crystal clear blue skies and breezy temperatures. Meanwhile, the produce is at its absolute peak, and the seafood makes for perfect picnic bites. In the dark season, it's all about the hygge with rainy mornings, espresso-scented cafes, and a huge selection of Scandinavian fare to choose from. Seafood steps up to the plate, offering hearty sandwiches and smoked specialties with which to warm up.
From the Dutch Babies to the Dungeness Benedicts, the brunch dishes that the home of the Space Needle has to offer are as diverse as they are flavorfully unique. So, whether you're on the hunt for a mouthwateringly savory breakfast sandwich from a Seattle bagel spot or a smörgåsbord of Nordic bites for the early afternoon, the Emerald City has you covered. Read on to discover the best of the best, according to locals. The included Seattle brunch spots were selected based on my personal experience and those of my fellow Seattleites (Yelp, TripAdvisor, Google Reviews, Reddit, Instagram, and local publications were all reviewed to fill in any knowledge gaps).
Café Hagen
There are loads of restaurants in Seattle that serve Scandinavian dishes thanks to the city's rich Nordic heritage. As someone with this background myself, let me assure you that, outside of Scandinavia, you won't find a better selection. Here, you can find great Danish sandwiches, Norwegian soups, and Swedish pastries in just about every corner of the city. And, with its emphasis on baking, smoking, and pickling, Nordic cuisine makes for some fabulous brunches.
That's where Café Hagen comes in. Locals know this spot as a mecca for serving some of the best Scandinavian breakfast, lunch, and brunch in Seattle. It somehow walks the line between airy, modern takes on Nordic dining (and design — the spaces themselves are so lovely) and cozy traditional Scandinavian dishes. If you can't decide between a heart-warming or refreshing meal, this is the best brunch spot in Seattle.
The Danish waffles with housemade jam and whipped cream are an absolute showstopper. The dish is luxurious, fruity, and sugary without being too sweet, thanks to the bready foundation. Try it with a cardamom almond latte for a symphony of spiced flavors. For something savory, you can't miss with the Nordic cheese toast, which features nutty multigrain bread, creamy cheese, bright cherry tomatoes, and plenty of fresh herbs. It feels like the quintessential summer brunch with its simplicity, levity, and salty notes. However, the smoked salmon breakfast bun, Viking power bowl, skillets, and salmon mousse are likewise classically tasty picks.
Multiple locations
Le Coin
Nestled in the heart of Fremont, Le Coin adds some French sophistication to a Seattle neighborhood known for its quirky, offbeat, "Center of the Universe" vibes (complete with a massive cement Troll). The yellow eatery delights with a dandelion-hued exterior, outdoor seating, and a walkable location. If chic, outdoor bistro moments are your thing, Le Coin is for you.
True to its reputation as one of the best spots for oysters in Seattle, this restaurant blends lovely French dishes with Pacific Northwest ingredients, flavors, and techniques. The sustainable and locally-sourced produce, regional seafood, and bright cocktails add to the allure. For brunch, the huckleberry Clafoutis marries European baking traditions and Washingtonian ingredients, making it a stunning pick for anyone who loves Old World techniques but wants to honor the surrounding Cascadian territory. Meanwhile, the apple butter-bathed apple fritters are a house specialty. Or try the foraged-berry-topped, honey-butter-smothered, powdered-sugar-sprinkled pancakes. For something savory, the lemony crab rolls are divine. Whatever you order for food, just don't miss the brunch cocktails and bubbles. The Elderflower Spritz and El Mosa (a grapefruit-tequila and orange mimosa) pair well with the oysters and crab rolls. Meanwhile, the Garden Gimlet, a botanical gin-and-herbal-vodka-based lime cocktail, is a bright companion to sweeter dishes.
Brunch is served Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. I recommend coming early to ensure you snag an outdoor table for breezy European cafe vibes.
(206) 708-7207
4201 Fremont Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Tilikum Place Cafe
West Coast comfort foods are celebrated at Tilikum Place Cafe. The cozy vibes, nods to Seattle history (after all, it's named after Tilikum Place Park, home to the Chief Sealth statue), proximity to neighborhood theaters and the Space Needle, and famously good Dutch Babies have made this eatery a regular brunch spot for locals. It's also achieved national renown, as it was included in OpenTable's 2025 list of the best brunch spots in the United States.
The Dutch Babies are the true showstoppers here at Tilikum Place Cafe. These treats are beloved in the Pacific Northwest, and this Belltown brunch spot does them best. The menu rotates constantly, but there's always a sweet, savory, and classic option. I love the sweet options, which currently shine, with roasted rhubarb as a tangy, sugary affair. Meanwhile, the standard involves lemon, maple syrup, and powdered sugar. As the classic label suggests, this is the default way that we locals make and eat them. I have loads of memories of eating this exact version at friends' houses on weekends, and it was the only breakfast dish I had to make in my middle school cooking class — to say Dutch Babies are woven into everyday life here in Seattle would be an understatement.
Brunch is served on weekends from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are required, and I recommend booking the earliest time slots. There's a two-hour time limit, and, with only 11 tables, up to six guests can be seated per party.
(206) 282-4830
407 Cedar St, Seattle, WA 98121
Geraldine's Counter
Geraldine's Counter is among the best diners in Seattle. The Columbia City location gives it cozy, local-neighborhood-brunch-spot vibes, while the mimosas and comfort food on the menu brighten even the rainiest of mornings.
The pancakes are unreal here, and they're absolutely ginormous. They come in a stack of three, and the establishment switches among 12 flavors (ask for extra whipped cream no matter what), so you never know which recipe they'll use that day. I personally love the surprise, as I'm not picky about perfectly done pancakes, but if you'd rather get a menu-stable option, try literally any of the egg dishes. The herbed omelet, for example, dazzles with goat cheese, fresh herbs, and caramelized onions. It's even better if you order it with a house-made biscuit and some smoked salmon for the ultimate savory Seattle brunch dish.
It wouldn't be a trip to Geraldine's Counter without building your own mimosa or Bloody Mary. For the former, choose between cranberry, orange, or grapefruit juice and sparkling wine or a local Rainier beer. For the latter, vodka, tequila, and mezcal are available, and all Bloody Marys are adorned with citrus wedges, a pickled asparagus spear, and olives.
(206) 723-2080
4872 Rainier Ave South, Seattle, WA 98118
Café Campagne
Situated inside Pike Place Market, Café Campagne has a timeless French brunch menu and European vibes to spare. Since 1994, this Parisian-style eatery has brought an elegant and quiet space to Post Alley, home to the grunge-friendly Gum Wall. It feels like its own, delicious world.
Everything on the menu is elevated, yet approachable, making any brunch here feel like a special occasion without being fussy. For a fragrant and grounded start to the meal, order some of the rosemary raisin brioche toast with creamy French butter and jam. Paired with a coffee, it's a flawless combination of warming and herbal flavors. Otherwise, Café Campagne is the place to come for savory brunch dishes. For example, the Niçoise salad is packed with umami thanks to a medley of tuna, egg, fingerling potatoes, carrots, asparagus, tomatoes, and a verjus vinaigrette. It's also served with anchovies, crostini, and olive tapenade. The Dungeness crab quiche is also a revelation, impressing with sweet onion confit and creamy comté cheese.
Brunch is offered on weekends from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., opening earlier and closing later than most of the other establishments included in this article. For this reason, it's one of the best brunch spots in Seattle for those who want or need more time to beat the crowds, savor their meal, or just enjoy the slower pace that feels so familiar to European travelers. Sit outside, people watch, and soak up the vibes.
(206) 728-2233
1600 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
Dreamland Bar & Diner
Weekend brunch at Dreamland Bar & Diner is an experience. The queer-friendly space is ideal for members of the LGBTQIA2+ community like me, and it helps that the menu is fantastic.
Among the many stars of the selection is the Hot Lil Biscuit, which shines with whipped honey butter and strawberry jam. It's simple, yet brilliantly evokes memories of jam-slathered brunches at home during Washington State's very short but productive strawberry season. Continuing on the nostalgic nods to Pacific Northwest living, the shareable cinnamon rolls with icing and pecans are the stuff of hyggelig dreams. And toast fans will applaud the bread-based savory options. The smoked salmon toast with herbed goat cheese, red onion, tomato, capers, cucumber, and fresh dill is especially gorgeous. But vegetarians and omnivores alike will appreciate the dressed-up avocado toast. Just ensure you order the imaginative Tigersblood Margarita if you're coming at a later brunch time, because it's truly a one-of-a-kind treat of a drink.
Brunch is available on weekends. On Saturdays, Dreamland Bar & Diner is open 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. On Sundays, it closes at 3 p.m. Two drag brunches are performed every Saturday at 11:15 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Just note that those under 18 years old and companion animals are not allowed in.
(206) 402-4902
3401 Evanston Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Dahlia Bakery
Dahlia Bakery is a fabulous brunch spot in Seattle if you want to have a meal that includes iconic Washington State foods. For example, the pastries are often inclusive of rhubarb, a famously beloved vegetable that we locals find any excuse to eat. The whole menu, though, reads like a who's who of authentic Emerald City food traditions. All of the baked goodies are crafted in small batches on-site daily, right down to the breads used for the sandwiches.
The simple egg-and-cheese sandwich is quintessential Seattle thanks to the inclusion of local Beecher's cheddar. But Dahlia Bakery's BLT is also a gem, and severely underrated — the ruffled lettuce, drippy herbed mayo, and juicy tomatoes on toasted Como bread make my mouth water just thinking about it. I get mine without bacon and ask for avocado instead for a truly stunning vegetarian sandwich in Seattle that more people should be talking about.
It's very important to sample at least a few pastries and treats while you're at Dahlia Bakery, so save room for that. The triple coconut cream pie impresses with coconut crust, shredded coconut cream, fresh whipped cream swirls, toasted coconut, and white chocolate shavings. The seasonal goodies are also worth checking out — for example, the grapefruit-and-rhubarb brioche bun is glorious for its sweet-and-sour notes. And the croissants are absolutely perfect for dunking into nutty espresso.
(206) 441-4540
2001 4th Ave Seattle, WA 98121
Mioposto
Mioposto serves some of the best pizza in Seattle, easily, so it might be surprising that brunch is just as noteworthy. The ingredients are often locally-sourced, and it's easy to taste — everything here is so fresh and vibrant. Paired with the compostable packaging, it's perhaps the top brunch spot in Seattle for sustainable diners and locavores.
The panenata is an absolute must-order. Involving Mioposto-baked bread that's been soaked in egg custard, then skillet-roasted in the oven with apples and pancetta, it's a delectable dance of sweet and salty. The sprinkling of powdered sugar and cinnamon brings a spiced warmth, while a healthy dose of maple syrup brings it all together. I ask for mine without the meat for a vegetarian brunch, and the house is always super accommodating. The shakshuka with more of that house-baked bread is so flavorful and heartwarming. The mint basil salsa verde-bathed Verdura breakfast sandwich with goat cheese, arugula, and egg is also a winner, featuring bright, herbaceous notes and one of the more unique breakfast sandwiches in Seattle. And all of the breakfast cocktails are great, but the Mio Scroppino, with signature house-made limoncello, mint, lemon, and prosecco, is idyllic.
Mioposto offers brunch every day until 3 p.m. There are multiple locations across the city, but I recommend Mercer Island for its rustic vibes, a big outdoor patio, and the largest floor plan.
Multiple locations
Woo Bar & Kitchen
This Queen Anne eatery brings Southeast Asian dining to the Emerald City. Woo Bar & Kitchen's inventive brunch dishes should be on everyone's radar. They're often super colorful, and always imaginative and delicious.
The ube pancakes, for instance, come slathered in sweet cream macadamia sauce, tower with whipped cream, and are studded with bananas. The result is a tropical, slightly floral, smooth, and fun Seattle brunch offering that stands out. And it's best eaten with a guava mimosa, which continues the sunny and bright flavors. For a savory brunch, the Dungeness crab benedict is a no-brainer for seafood fans. Yuzu, chives, and smoked paprika add spice, greenery, nautical notes, and punch to an otherwise creamy, heavy dish. The levity, however, doesn't take away from the luxurious profile and actually brings out the sweeter notes in the crab. Try it with the Saigon Paloma, which blends tequila blanco with soda and pink grapefruit, lime, mint, and lychee for a tangy sip. And an order of Vietnamese coffee is always a good idea.
Woo Bar & Kitchen serves brunch on weekends between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
(206) 593-6221
515 1st Ave N Seattle, WA 98109
Freya Café
Not many people realize that inside the National Nordic Museum, there's one of the best hidden gem restaurants in Seattle. And Freya Café is not your typical museum eatery — the brunch items here are unbeatable if you love Scandinavian food, and I say that as a Scandi myself. Plus, the atmosphere is peak brunch vibes, with airy interiors, massive windows, and a peaceful museum vibe.
Everything on the menu is worth ordering again and again. The skyr bowl is light and rich at once, topped with seasonal fruit and coconut granola. The Icelandic-style yogurt is sourced from Steensma Creamery, which brought skyr to the Pacific Northwest, making it a pretty noteworthy order if you're a big fan of Icelandic food like me. For a savory bite, try the soft-boiled egg plate with greens, goat gouda, and sourdough toast. It's herbaceous, protein-rich, and so satisfying. However, as a Dane, I have to recommend the incredible house-made rugbrød, which comes with crunchy pumpkin seeds, fresh dill, and luxurious whipped butter. It's simple, but an absolutely classic and beloved Scandinavian snack. Pair it with the Oregon bay shrimp salad or the warm potato-and-pickled herring salad. To drink, order the Stockholm Steam, a Swedish version of the London Fog.
You don't have to purchase a museum ticket to eat here. It's a perfect spot to duck into for a drink, to do some people watching, to fuel up mid-walk along the Burke-Gilman Trail, and, of course, enjoy brunch.
(206) 789-5707
2655 NW Market Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Methodology
I'm a longtime Seattle local and travel writer, so the inclusions in this story are based on personal experience. However, I also researched online reviews on Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Google, as well as Reddit posts, social media mentions, and articles from regional publications written by fellow locals.
Every Seattle brunch spot mentioned serves consistently delicious food, has a mix of sweet and savory dishes on the menu, and offers both breakfast and more lunch-leaning options for brunch. There also had to be a solid mimosa and/or Bloody Mary lineup, or coffee and tea selection. Atmosphere was, likewise, considered, as brunch is inherently an experiential meal, so the setting needed to be at least relaxing and linger-friendly. Spots with outdoor seating or plenty of windows were prioritized.
Finally, I prioritized eateries that serve local ingredients or practice Pacific Northwest food traditions to showcase the freshest, most sustainable, and most quintessential Seattle brunch spots.