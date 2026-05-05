10 Best Spots For Brunch In Seattle

Seattle locals like myself will tell you, every time of year is the best time of year in our city, and the food follows suit — there's no low season for the Emerald City culinary scene. With its plentiful urban green space, accessible beaches, and famously good food, Seattle is a wonderland when it comes to brunch. In the summer, the outdoor seating is excellent thanks to crystal clear blue skies and breezy temperatures. Meanwhile, the produce is at its absolute peak, and the seafood makes for perfect picnic bites. In the dark season, it's all about the hygge with rainy mornings, espresso-scented cafes, and a huge selection of Scandinavian fare to choose from. Seafood steps up to the plate, offering hearty sandwiches and smoked specialties with which to warm up.

From the Dutch Babies to the Dungeness Benedicts, the brunch dishes that the home of the Space Needle has to offer are as diverse as they are flavorfully unique. So, whether you're on the hunt for a mouthwateringly savory breakfast sandwich from a Seattle bagel spot or a smörgåsbord of Nordic bites for the early afternoon, the Emerald City has you covered. Read on to discover the best of the best, according to locals. The included Seattle brunch spots were selected based on my personal experience and those of my fellow Seattleites (Yelp, TripAdvisor, Google Reviews, Reddit, Instagram, and local publications were all reviewed to fill in any knowledge gaps).