Charred Cowboy Cabbage Recipe

Should you want to make some ingredient substitutions in this salad, here are some easy swaps you can try. For the cabbage mix, you can easily make your own slaw by shredding the cabbage yourself. A mandoline slicer is very helpful for getting thin and uniform slices. For a pop of color, mix in some purple cabbage. To save a step, instead of charring the corn in a skillet, use a bag of frozen fire-roasted corn. Instead of boiling it on the stove, cook it in a hot skillet. If you can't find fire-roasted corn, you can always use regular corn, which will still add a little sweetness despite the lack of smokiness.

Depending on how much spice you want, you can choose another type of chile pepper. Poblanos are milder, and serrano peppers will add more heat. For the chipotle pepper, you can use chipotle powder for a smokier taste, or ancho chile paste for a less smoky, slightly deep and fruity flavor. If you don't have black beans, pinto or kidney beans would work and both add their unique texture to the salad.

For the dressing, instead of the sour cream, you can use unsweetened Greek yogurt. To make the salad vegan and dairy-free, use dairy-free sour cream and mayonnaise.