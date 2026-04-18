The Absolute Worst Plants To Grow Next To Your Peppers

Peppers are one of the simplest summer veggies to grow at home. Since these warm-season vegetables are fast-growing, versatile, and come in many different varieties, you can add them to almost every summertime meal from salads and sandwiches and pizza. To encourage your pepper plants to grow tall and strong, put them in an area where they can get six to eight hours of sun per day, are protected from garden pests, and won't be competing for nutrients with other plants in the same family.

Companion planting can make the most out of small garden beds and build a diverse edible garden. Some of the best companion plants for peppers include basil, cilantro, oregano, spinach, and root veggies. Alternatively, grow green onions next to peppers in your garden to keep bugs away. But be careful when choosing plants for your raised garden, as some will actually harm your peppers if planted too closely. Antagonistic or incompatible plants may increase the risk of disease or pests; emit chemicals that damage (or even kill) your peppers; or compete for similar nutrients in the soil and fertilizer, eventually stunting the growth of your plants.

So, before you add peppers to your summer vegetable garden, plan carefully and make sure to keep these five plants and plant varieties away from your peppers. Trust us, it's better to know this now before it's too late.