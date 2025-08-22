Grow This Plant Next To Peppers In Your Garden To Keep Bugs Away

Nothing beats growing your own produce, but it's not all fresh herbs and berries warmed from the sun. Just as much as you like all the good things growing in your garden, lots of pests and critters like it, too. But, keeping bugs out of your garden — and, specifically, away from your peppers — might be as simple as planting more plants.

There are plenty of herbs, vegetables, and even household items that keep bugs and animals out of your garden. Planting specific species of plants that support each other's growth near one another is called companion planting, and it's a natural and effective way to deter pests, encourage nutrient absorption, and support optimal growing conditions amongst different plants.

When it comes to peppers plagued by bugs, green onions (or scallions) should be your go-to. Peppers are susceptible to damage from all kinds of creepy crawlies, including aphids, army worms, cucumber beetles, hornworms, pepper weevils, and more. The strong aroma from green onions deters many of these bugs, giving your peppers the chance to thrive so you can literally enjoy the fruits of your labor. The popular marigold flower also eliminates pests from your garden thanks to its strong floral smell that bugs like hornworms and aphids despise. And you can beef up your pepper security even more by sprinkling empty pistachio shells around your garden bed to make the terrain difficult for critters like snails and slugs to infiltrate.